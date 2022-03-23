Electricity: Memve'ele dam’s commissioning reported, again

(Business in Cameroon) - The commissioning of the Memve’ele hydroelectric power station, expected for March 2022, is once again postponed to May 2022. According to an official from the Ministry of Water and Energy, the transmission line that must be completed before the commissioning is currently 94%-completed. Speaking to the government daily, Cameroon Tribune, the official estimated the commissioning period to “late May 2022.”

Memve’ele hydroelectric power station (211 MW) should have been commissioned since 2017. However, it was delayed by the construction of the 300-km transmission line connecting Nyabizan (hosting the power station) to Yaoundé.

Due to the energy deficit experienced in the country, in April 2019, Cameroon partially launched the operations of that power station, whose current maximum energy generation capacity is currently capped to 90MW.

The hydroelectric power station is the result of about XAF450 billion investment. In a World Bank report, it is referred to as one of the Cameroonian projects whose cost is two to six times higher than similar projects in countries with the same level of development as Cameroon.

BRM