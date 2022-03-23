logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2022 -
Electricity

Electricity: Memve'ele dam’s commissioning reported, again

Electricity: Memve'ele dam’s commissioning reported, again
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 22 March 2022 15:38

(Business in Cameroon) - The commissioning of the Memve’ele hydroelectric power station, expected for March 2022, is once again postponed to May 2022. According to an official from the Ministry of Water and Energy, the transmission line that must be completed before the commissioning is currently 94%-completed. Speaking to the government daily, Cameroon Tribune, the official estimated the commissioning period to “late May 2022.” 

Memve’ele hydroelectric power station (211 MW) should have been commissioned since 2017. However, it was delayed by the construction of the 300-km transmission line connecting Nyabizan (hosting the power station) to Yaoundé.

Due to the energy deficit experienced in the country, in April 2019, Cameroon partially launched the operations of that power station, whose current maximum energy generation capacity is currently capped to 90MW.  

The hydroelectric power station is the result of about XAF450 billion investment. In a World Bank report, it is referred to as one of the Cameroonian projects whose cost is two to six times higher than similar projects in countries with the same level of development as Cameroon.

BRM

back to top

Cross-border trade: Cameroon commits to reducing barriers

cross-border-trade-cameroon-commits-to-reducing-barriers
In the framework of its new 3-year program (2021-2024) with the IMF, Cameroon commits to reducing barriers to cross-border trade.  In that regard,...

Electricity: Memve'ele dam’s commissioning reported, again

electricity-memve-ele-dam-s-commissioning-reported-again
The commissioning of the Memve’ele hydroelectric power station, expected for March 2022, is once again postponed to May 2022. According to an official...

Cameroon broadens bank secrecy scope to microfinance and electronic payment operators

cameroon-broadens-bank-secrecy-scope-to-microfinance-and-electronic-payment-operators
Cameroon has submitted a new bank secrecy bill to the parliament, broadening its scope to microfinance and electronic payment service providers.  In...

Imported Inflation: GICAM calls for suspension of Conformity program PECAE

imported-inflation-gicam-calls-for-suspension-of-conformity-program-pecae
Cameroon’s Pre-Shipment Evaluation of Conformity program (PECAE) is one of the factors that worsened the inflationary pressures in the second half of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan