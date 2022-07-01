logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 July 2022 -
Energy

Cameroon: Bocom Petroleum SA secures CFA33bln expansion financing

Cameroon: Bocom Petroleum SA secures CFA33bln expansion financing
  • Comments   -   Friday, 01 July 2022 10:14

(Business in Cameroon) - Bocom Petroleum SA obtained a total financing of CFA33.03 billion (€50 million) to boost its distribution capacity in Cameroon. The company signed yesterday an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in that regard.

The deal covers an IFC loan of up to €25 million (CFA16.5 billion), a concessional loan of €15 million (CFA9.9 billion) granted under the mixed financing mechanism of the International Development Association (IDA) private sector promotion window, and a parallel loan of up to €10 million (CFA6.6 billion) to be mobilized from a leading development finance institution.

The money will allow the beneficiary company to increase the capacity of its main liquefied petroleum gas (LPG, domestic gas) storage and filling center; set up new regional distribution centers, and purchase trucks to transport gas cylinders. The aim is to increase access to this petroleum product throughout Cameroon, thereby reducing the use of more polluting fuels such as kerosene, charcoal, firewood, and sawdust.

"We are proud to partner with BOCOM to foster access to cleaner and safer fuel, while supporting Cameroon's energy transition," said Sylvain Kakou, IFC's Country Manager for Cameroon. IFC will also provide advisory services to help Bocom better reach underserved markets and develop a sustainable and inclusive gender strategy within its organization.

Bocom entered the distribution of household gas and other petroleum products in 2018. The marketer operates its network of 80 gas stations across the country, as well as a gas cylinder storage and filling plant and a lubricant blending facility.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Zambian Mitwa Ng’ambi becomes new MD of MTN Cameroon

zambian-mitwa-ng-ambi-becomes-new-md-of-mtn-cameroon
Zambian Mitwa Ng'ambi has just been appointed head of MTN Cameroon. She replaces resigning Stephen Blewett, who is leaving for “other career...

Cameroon: Bocom Petroleum SA secures CFA33bln expansion financing

cameroon-bocom-petroleum-sa-secures-cfa33bln-expansion-financing
Bocom Petroleum SA obtained a total financing of CFA33.03 billion (€50 million) to boost its distribution capacity in Cameroon. The company signed...

Cameroon: The Kribi-Lolabe highway will be launched soon

cameroon-the-kribi-lolabe-highway-will-be-launched-soon
The 38 km highway between Kribi and Lolabé, a locality near the deep water port of Kribi, in the southern region of Cameroon, will be officially opened to...

Cameroon: Safacam opens a position for minority shareholder Director

cameroon-safacam-opens-a-position-for-minority-shareholder-director
BVMAC-listed African Agricultural Forestry Company of Cameroon (Safacam) announced it has just launched a call for applications to appoint a director...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »