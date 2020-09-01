logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 September 2020 -
Memve’élé dam: Nsimalen residents oppose the construction of pylons in Nkolzock

(Business in Cameroon) - Nsimalen residents recently opposed the construction of pylons in Nkolzock, in the framework of the project aimed at building transmission lines between Nyabizang (host of the Memve'ele dam) and Yaoundé.

According to the government daily Cameroon Tribune, they opposed the said construction in demand for the compensations they have been expecting for 7 years now. Cameroon Tribune further reveals that after a field visit by the Director-General of Electricity Development Corporation (EDC), the protesters promised not to interfere in the construction works.

Let’s note that the Nyabizang-Yaoundé transmission lines are essential for optimum operations at the Memve'élé power plant. Indeed, of the 211 MW expected from this infrastructure, only 80 MW ( 90 MW depending on the sources) is currently injected into the national electricity grid because the transmission lines have not been built yet.  

