Yaoundé - 02 December 2020 -
Energy

Cameroon: Memve’ele dam generated XAF27.641 bln revenues in April 2019-Oct 2020, MINEE estimates

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 December 2020 14:29

(Business in Cameroon) - 90MW of energy is injected daily into the southern interconnected network thanks to the Memve’ele dam powered up on April 14, 2019, and the 225KV line temporarily connected to the 90/30 kV Mbalmayo substation in July 2020. This was revealed by the Minister of Water and Energy (MINEE) Gaston Eloundou Essomba while presenting the activities of his ministry before the parliament on December 1, 2020.

According to the official, from April 14, 2019, to September 2020, XAF27.641 billion was generated thanks to the infrastructure. The said amount represents the fuel costs saved thanks to the cessation of the operations at Ahala, Oyom Abang, Mbalmayo, and Ébolowa thermal power plants and the fees paid to the state (via EDC) as water rights.  

The 211 MW Memve’ele dam built over the Ntem river has been completed. However, as of October 2020, the associated Nyabizan-Yaoundé transmission line was 92% completed. The said transmission line will be commissioned in March 2021, while the commercial commissioning of the power plant is scheduled for September 2021.

S.A.

