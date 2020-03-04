Etinde gas project : Technip FMC becomes prime contractor for development

(Business in Cameroon) - British oil and gas operator Bowleven announced, on March 4, 2020, the arrival of Technip FMC on the Etinde field (on which it is 25% co-owner of the exploration license alongside Lukoil and New-Age that own 37.5% each) in offshore Cameroon.

This UK-based energy industry operator will work alongside the operations team as a prime contractor in the development of the Etinde project, which could lead to the production and marketing of natural gas.

Let’s note that Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG), the parent company of Gaz du Cameroun (GDC), is also interested in the project.

On February 5, 2020, VOG signed a "non-binding letter of intent" with the owners of the Etinde project, which covers an area of 2,316 km2 in the southwest region of Cameroon. In the framework of that letter of intent, it will obtain natural gas supplies from the Etinde field.

BRM