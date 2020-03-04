logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2020 -
Energy

Etinde gas project : Technip FMC becomes prime contractor for development

Etinde gas project : Technip FMC becomes prime contractor for development
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 04 March 2020 14:11

(Business in Cameroon) - British oil and gas operator Bowleven announced, on March 4, 2020, the arrival of Technip FMC on the Etinde field (on which it is 25% co-owner of the exploration license alongside Lukoil and New-Age that own 37.5% each) in offshore Cameroon.

This UK-based energy industry operator will work alongside the operations team as a prime contractor in the development of the Etinde project, which could lead to the production and marketing of natural gas.

Let’s note that Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG), the parent company of Gaz du Cameroun (GDC), is also interested in the project.

On February 5, 2020, VOG signed a "non-binding letter of intent" with the owners of the Etinde project, which covers an area of 2,316 km2 in the southwest region of Cameroon. In the framework of that letter of intent, it will obtain natural gas supplies from the Etinde field.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon requests Israel’s support for the development of an incubator system

cameroon-requests-israel-s-support-for-the-development-of-an-incubator-system
On February 28, 2020, Cameroon’s Minister of SMEs Achille Bassilekin granted an audience to the new Israeli ambassador Isi Yanouka. During the audience,...

Cameroon : Ecopark announces new investments in the tourism and leisure sector

cameroon-ecopark-announces-new-investments-in-the-tourism-and-leisure-sector
In Cameroon, a new hotel establishment will soon be built on the premises of Ecopark, a tourism and leisure company located in the suburbs of...

Cameroon : British Diageo provides over XAF2.5 bln revenue to sorghum producers yearly

cameroon-british-diageo-provides-over-xaf2-5-bln-revenue-to-sorghum-producers-yearly
Through its local subsidiary Guinness Cameroon, the British brewery group Diageo purchases more than XAF2.5 billion worth of sorghum from farmers every...

Africa-France Summit : Stephanie Rivoa presents the summit’s economic opportunities to Alamine Ousmane Mey

africa-france-summit-stephanie-rivoa-presents-the-summit-s-economic-opportunities-to-alamine-ousmane-mey
On March 2, 2020, Stephanie Rivoa, the Secretary-General of the Africa-France Summit, met with Cameroon’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Land...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »