Yaoundé - 05 February 2021 -

Energy

Sri Lanka eyes Cameroon’s energy and agricultural sectors

  Friday, 05 February 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 3, Paul Biya granted an audience to Kananathan Veluppillai, an emissary of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

According to the presidency, the Head of State and his host mainly discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Cameroon and Sri Lanka.

Officially, the Sri Lankan envoy expressed his country’s interest in Cameroon’s energy sector, the solar sector particularly. If successful, Sri Lankan investors’ projects will help diversify Cameroon’s energy mix, which is currently largely dominated by hydroelectricity.

Apart from the energy sector, Sri Lanka also eyes Cameroon’s agriculture sector, official sources indicate without providing additional details.

Let’s note that Sri Lanka is a major tea producer (4th largest in the world) and is also known as a major rice producer (which is the most imported food product in Cameroon).

