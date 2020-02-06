logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 February 2020 -
Energy

Memve’élé dam : Energy evacuation components to be delivered by Aug 2020

Memve’élé dam : Energy evacuation components to be delivered by Aug 2020
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 06 February 2020 16:59

(Business in Cameroon) - Chinese company Sinohydro intends to deliver the energy evacuation components of Memve'élé dam (211 MW) - built in South Cameroon- in mid-2020, sources close to the case indicate.

The dam was completed since June 2017. However, some of the energy evacuation component structures are still being built on the Ebolowa-Yaoundé line for its operation. These works should be completed by August 2020,” a source close to the case informs.

For the 2020 fiscal year, the Cameroonian government has budgeted an amount of XAF9.5 billion for the completion of the works. Last November, during his appearance before the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly, the Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba estimated the rate of completion of the work on the transmission line connected to the Memve'ele dam (Nyabizan-Yaounde) at 60%. At the same time, he announced the final commissioning of the Memve'ele hydroelectric dam by December 31, 2020.

Powered up on April 14, 2019, the power station already produces 65 MW per day, evacuated by a temporary 90 kV line. An evaluation of the work on the energy evacuation components and tests to increase the capacity of the hydroelectric power station are currently being performed by Sonatrel in order to increase the power to 75 MW,” he said.

Started eight years ago, the Memve'ele hydroelectric dam, costing nearly XAF450 billion, should have been delivered by 2018. However, due to financial challenges, the commissioning of the structure has been postponed at least twice.

The Memve'ele hydroelectric dam is cited by the World Bank as one of Cameroon's projects whose costs are two to six times higher than similar projects in countries with the same level of development.

SA

back to top

“Authorized economic operators” will be allowed to transport goods out of the port and complete customs formalities later

authorized-economic-operators-will-be-allowed-to-transport-goods-out-of-the-port-and-complete-customs-formalities-later
The Director-General of Customs Fongod Edwin Nuvaga (photo) announces that, during the current fiscal year, his administration will implement the status...

Memve’élé dam : Energy evacuation components to be delivered by Aug 2020

memve-ele-dam-energy-evacuation-components-to-be-delivered-by-aug-2020
Chinese company Sinohydro intends to deliver the energy evacuation components of Memve'élé dam (211 MW) - built in South Cameroon- in mid-2020, sources...

Cameroon : Estimated at 4.1% 2019, “growth has not been inclusive enough to develop human capital” (AfDB)

cameroon-estimated-at-4-1-2019-growth-has-not-been-inclusive-enough-to-develop-human-capital-afdb
“Despite exogenous shocks and the security crisis, Cameroon’s economy recorded an estimated growth of 4.1% in 2019, thanks to the dynamism of the tertiary...

Cameroon reduces salary computing delay from 78 to 24 hours with acquisition of the latest-generation IBM Z-14 server

cameroon-reduces-salary-computing-delay-from-78-to-24-hours-with-acquisition-of-the-latest-generation-ibm-z-14-server
On January 31, in Yaoundé, during the presentation of New Year wishes to Minister Louis Paul Motaze, Didier Gilbert Edoa, the Secretary-General (SG) of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC