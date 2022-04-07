logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 April 2022 -
Energy

Cameroon seeks CFA98bln to build an electric line between Nachtigal and Bafoussam

Cameroon seeks CFA98bln to build an electric line between Nachtigal and Bafoussam
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 06 April 2022 12:49

(Business in Cameroon) - The project to transport electricity from the future Nachtigal hydroelectric power station (420 MW), in the Central region of Cameroon, to the West has just undergone a financial development. Last April 4, President Paul Biya signed a decree authorizing the Minister of Economy to sign a loan agreement worth $164.69 million (about CFA97.8 billion) with the Export-Import Bank of India (Eximbank-India). The money will serve for the construction of a transmission line (400KV) between Nachtigal and Bafoussam, as well as the related works.

In 2020, when the Ministry launched the recruitment of engineering firms and consultants specializing in the monitoring of high-voltage electrical works, it was announced that the commissioning of the 400KV Nachtigal-Bafoussam line “should take place between October 2022 and October 2023 following the commissioning of the first turbine and the full commissioning of the Nachtigal hydroelectric dam.”. This leaves at best 18 months to complete the project on time. However, the construction work, which is to be carried out by the Indian company Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is expected to last between 24 and 27 months. As a reminder, Kalpataru Power Transmission signed in 2020 a memorandum of understanding with the Cameroonian government for the construction studies and the commissioning of all the works in EPC mode (engineering, procurement, and construction).

According to the Ministry of Water and Energy, this project aims to increase access to electric power in many regions, promote electrical interconnection with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and facilitate the evacuation of energy from various future production sources such as the Nachtigal, Song Dong and Grand Eweng hydroelectric dams.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroonian poultry farmers ask for State support to overcome the crisis

cameroonian-poultry-farmers-ask-for-state-support-to-overcome-the-crisis
François Djonou (photo), head of the Cameroon Poultry Interprofession (IPAVIC), said in a recent interview with Cameroon Tribune that households have...

Douala: Inflation accelerated by 3.3% YoY in Feb. 2022, driven by rising food prices

douala-inflation-accelerated-by-3-3-yoy-in-feb-2022-driven-by-rising-food-prices
In February of this year, Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon, saw a new rise in inflation. “The general level of prices increased by 3.3%, after...

Cameroon sold 22,604 tons of bananas in March, the best performance since January 2022

cameroon-sold-22-604-tons-of-bananas-in-march-the-best-performance-since-january-2022
Banana producers in Cameroon sold a total of 22,604 tons on the international market in March 2022. According to the Cameroon Banana Association...

Cameroon seeks CFA98bln to build an electric line between Nachtigal and Bafoussam

cameroon-seeks-cfa98bln-to-build-an-electric-line-between-nachtigal-and-bafoussam
The project to transport electricity from the future Nachtigal hydroelectric power station (420 MW), in the Central region of Cameroon, to the West has...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan