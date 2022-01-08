logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 January 2022 -
Energy

Bassa industrial zone: Government to build an electrical substation to anticipate growth in energy demand

Bassa industrial zone: Government to build an electrical substation to anticipate growth in energy demand
  • Comments   -   Friday, 07 January 2022 11:20

(Business in Cameroon) - Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba recently issued a call for expression of interest for the recruitment of a consultant who will carry out preliminary and detailed project studies and help plan tender calls for the construction of a 225/5 kV electrical substation in Bassa industrial zone, Douala. The planned electrical substation is aimed at anticipating future energy needs in the said zone.

According to the call for expression of interests, by 2023, the zone will need an additional 40 MW of energy due to the operations of firms like Prométal, Les Acieries, Métafrique among others. “The state has preemptively met the demand since the energy-generating capacity of the South Interconnected Grid will be boosted with the final commissioning of the Memve’ele hydroelectric plant (211 MW) in March 2022 and the Nachtigal hydroelectric plant (420 MW) in July 2024,” we learn.

According to the Ministry of Water and Energy, the growth in energy demand in the Bassa industrial zone will be an opportunity to boost financial equilibrium in the energy sector by 2024. Indeed, 25% of the industrial production in Douala comes from the zone where 89 industrial units are currently active in sectors like metal processing, woodworking, painting, printing, water, and energy, etc.

Candidates interested in the consulting offer are expected to submit their applications by February 17, 2022. 

S.A.

back to top

Lionel Mobi: “Our goal is to revolutionize and modernize urban transport in Africa”

lionel-mobi-our-goal-is-to-revolutionize-and-modernize-urban-transport-in-africa
He was previously director of operations at Jumia in Cameroon and Ghana. He holds a Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from the Catholic...

Bassa industrial zone: Government to build an electrical substation to anticipate growth in energy demand

bassa-industrial-zone-government-to-build-an-electrical-substation-to-anticipate-growth-in-energy-demand
Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba recently issued a call for expression of interest for the recruitment of a consultant who will carry...

Cameroon: PHP and CDC boosted banana exports by about 10% YoY in Dec 2021

cameroon-php-and-cdc-boosted-banana-exports-by-about-10-yoy-in-dec-2021
Cameroon exported 20,631 tons of banana in December 2021, data from the Banana Association of Cameroon (ASSOBACAM) reveal. The figure is up by 9.7%...

Money transfer tax: Cameroon eyes additional XAF20 bln revenue in 2022

money-transfer-tax-cameroon-eyes-additional-xaf20-bln-revenue-in-2022
Cameroon will raise an additional XAF20 billion revenue during the 2022 finance year thanks to the tax on money transfers, the Directorate General of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun