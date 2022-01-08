Bassa industrial zone: Government to build an electrical substation to anticipate growth in energy demand

(Business in Cameroon) - Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba recently issued a call for expression of interest for the recruitment of a consultant who will carry out preliminary and detailed project studies and help plan tender calls for the construction of a 225/5 kV electrical substation in Bassa industrial zone, Douala. The planned electrical substation is aimed at anticipating future energy needs in the said zone.

According to the call for expression of interests, by 2023, the zone will need an additional 40 MW of energy due to the operations of firms like Prométal, Les Acieries, Métafrique among others. “The state has preemptively met the demand since the energy-generating capacity of the South Interconnected Grid will be boosted with the final commissioning of the Memve’ele hydroelectric plant (211 MW) in March 2022 and the Nachtigal hydroelectric plant (420 MW) in July 2024,” we learn.

According to the Ministry of Water and Energy, the growth in energy demand in the Bassa industrial zone will be an opportunity to boost financial equilibrium in the energy sector by 2024. Indeed, 25% of the industrial production in Douala comes from the zone where 89 industrial units are currently active in sectors like metal processing, woodworking, painting, printing, water, and energy, etc.

Candidates interested in the consulting offer are expected to submit their applications by February 17, 2022.

S.A.