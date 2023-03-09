logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 March 2023 -
Energy

Lom Pangar dam: the foot plant expected to deliver its first MW in May 2023

Lom Pangar dam: the foot plant expected to deliver its first MW in May 2023
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 03:46

(Business in Cameroon) - The hydropower plant at the foot of the Lom Pagar dam is expected to finally deliver its first MW in May, according to Théodore Nsangou, head of the public company Electricity Development Corporation (EDC), following a recent site visit.

"We made a detailed visit. We noticed that all the civil engineering is completed. The assembly of group No. 1 is completed," he said. The partial commissioning of this plant should finally take place after several delays since November 2021. As a reminder, it was first scheduled for the first half of 2022, then for December 2022, and the first quarter of 2023 due to delays induced by Covid-19 on the site. Finally, the infrastructure is expected to produce its first MW in Q2 2023, for reasons that have not been detailed.

Let’s note that the construction of the 105 km transmission line that will be used in the project has also been completed. The upcoming commissioning will benefit 150 small villages.

BRM  

back to top

Paul Biya validates 5.2% salary increase in Cameroon

paul-biya-validates-5-2-salary-increase-in-cameroon
Cameroonian President Paul Biya signed a decree on March 6 validating the 5.2% increase in the salaries of civil and military personnel. This salary...

PHP performance fell in February, dragging banana exports down

php-performance-fell-in-february-dragging-banana-exports-down
Cameroonian banana exporters sold a total of 16,185 tons of fruits in February 2023, data from the banana association (Assobacam) showed. Compared to the...

Orange at the top of Mt Cameroon with the people of Buea

orange-at-the-top-of-mt-cameroon-with-the-people-of-buea
Orange Cameroon, in its commitment to get closer to the Cameroonian people and to support local culture, generously accompanied the 28th edition of the Mt...

Beac governor confirms the upcoming listing of Commercial Bank Cameroun

beac-governor-confirms-the-upcoming-listing-of-commercial-bank-cameroun
Abbas Mahamat Tolli, governor of the Bank of Central African States, announced the upcoming listing of Commercial Bank Cameroun (CBC) on the regional...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »