Lom Pangar dam: the foot plant expected to deliver its first MW in May 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - The hydropower plant at the foot of the Lom Pagar dam is expected to finally deliver its first MW in May, according to Théodore Nsangou, head of the public company Electricity Development Corporation (EDC), following a recent site visit.

"We made a detailed visit. We noticed that all the civil engineering is completed. The assembly of group No. 1 is completed," he said. The partial commissioning of this plant should finally take place after several delays since November 2021. As a reminder, it was first scheduled for the first half of 2022, then for December 2022, and the first quarter of 2023 due to delays induced by Covid-19 on the site. Finally, the infrastructure is expected to produce its first MW in Q2 2023, for reasons that have not been detailed.

Let’s note that the construction of the 105 km transmission line that will be used in the project has also been completed. The upcoming commissioning will benefit 150 small villages.

BRM