NHPC is getting ready for the construction of the final structures at the Nachtigal hydropower (420 MW) dam

(Business in Cameroon) - Nachtigal Hydro-Power Company (NHPC), the company in charge of the implementation of the Nachtigal hydropower project (420 MW) located 65 km north-east of Yaoundé, informs that it received a water crane on July 1, 2020. This reception announces the final stage of the construction works at the hydropower project.

The company explains that this water crane will allow the water from the Sanaga River to enter the intake canal at a flow rate of 980m3/s, to power the station. But, the NHPC says, even if the water crane has been received, there are still works to do like filling the cracks with different techniques depending on their size: cement mortar for the smallest cracks, cement grout for medium-sized cracks, and reconstituted concrete for the largest cracks. At the end of these works, the surface of the foundations will be regular and perfectly bonded with the rock and the future concrete of the final structures.

The first turbine of the Nachtigal hydropower project is expected to be commissioned in September 2022 while the entire structure is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2023. The power station will produce more than 2,900 GWh/year. The financial resources for this CFAF 786 billion investment were raised in the framework of a public-private partnership with the participation, alongside the State of Cameroon, of the following technical and financial partners; Electricité de France (EDF), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Africa50 and STOA Infra & Energy. The latter is the consortium that founded NPHC with EDF as a 40% shareholder.

S.A.