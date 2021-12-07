logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 December 2021 -
Energy

Cameroon: delivery of the 1.4MW Mbakaoua hydroelectric plant announced for 2022, after two postponements

Cameroon: delivery of the 1.4MW Mbakaoua hydroelectric plant announced for 2022, after two postponements
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 07 December 2021 17:05

(Business in Cameroon) - Once again, the delivery of the 1.4 MW Mbakaou hydroelectric plant is postponed. This was indirectly revealed by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté on November 26, 2021, in Yaoundé, while presenting the Cameroonian government’s 2022 economic, financial, social, and cultural program before the parliament. During his address, the government official explained that the commissioning of that energy infrastructure would be a priority in the electricity sector in 2022.

This is not the first time the delivery of that infrastructure located in Adamaoua is being postponed. On September 6, 2021, in an interview with government daily Cameroon Tribune, Ousmanou Moussa, director-general of Rural Electrification Agency (AER), announced that things were all set for the delivery of the infrastructure by end-November 2021.

This deadline was announced after a previously failed date (June 2021) indicated by the company in charge of the construction.

This second postponement is harmful to the public treasury given that the commissioning of that infrastructure would end the use of Tibati and Mbakaou thermal plants whose high operating costs (fuel) are borne by the state.

The Ministry of Water and Energy explains that the project will have a positive impact on the department of Djerem by providing stable and clean energy to residents when service quality and provision are improved with the connection of close to 2800 new households in eight villages and cities.

The Mbakaou hydroelectric plant is the result of a XAF4.5 billion investment. The project extensible to 2.8 MW is entrusted to independent power producer IED Invest Cameroun. From 2011 to date, the European Union has contributed XAF1.64 billion to the project.  

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: delivery of the 1.4MW Mbakaoua hydroelectric plant announced for 2022, after two postponements

cameroon-delivery-of-the-1-4mw-mbakaoua-hydroelectric-plant-announced-for-2022-after-two-postponements
Once again, the delivery of the 1.4 MW Mbakaou hydroelectric plant is postponed. This was indirectly revealed by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté on...

Cameroon: close to 60% of electricity users do so illegally in the East, ENEO claims

cameroon-close-to-60-of-electricity-users-do-so-illegally-in-the-east-eneo-claims
In East Cameroon, close to 60% of electricity users do so illegally, electric utility ENEO indicates. The electric utility claimed in a recent note...

Cameroon: Telecom services operational again after the Dec 6, 2021 breakdown

cameroon-telecom-services-operational-again-after-the-dec-6-2021-breakdown
Mobile calls and access to the internet and mobile money services have been restored in Cameroon since the early hours of December 7, 2021. The services...

Charlotte Kouecheu replaces Félix Landry Njoume as UBC bank’s MD

charlotte-kouecheu-replaces-felix-landry-njoume-as-ubc-bank-s-md
Cameroonian banker Charlotte Kouecheu has been appointed managing director of Union Bank of Cameroon (UBC), the bank announces in an official release....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Tourism: Cameroon and the Netherlands discuss the rehabilitation of the Waza Park

Cameroon: Government to raise XAF184 bln from the local banking sector in 2022

Subcontracting: The Cameroonian electricity sector provides XAF40 bln annual revenue to 700 local SMEs/SMIs

Cameroon elaborates a security guidebook to tighten controls over illegal precious stone and metal trades

cameroon-ola-energy-and-autohausvolkswagen-partner-to-offer-quality-car-maintenance-services

Cameroon: Ola Energy and AutohausVolkswagen partner to offer quality car maintenance services

supreme-state-audit-minister-strips-consulting-firm-atou-of-decision-making-authority-in-the-management-of-multi-billion-assets

Supreme State Audit Minister strips consulting firm Atou of decision-making authority in the management of multi-billion assets

sonara-cameroon-is-on-the-verge-of-reaching-a-10-year-repayment-deal-for-a-xaf371-bln-debt-owed-to-oil-traders

Sonara: Cameroon is on the verge of reaching a 10-year repayment deal for a XAF371 bln debt owed to oil traders

sonara-contracts-a-local-firm-to-efficiently-and-quickly-mitigate-environmental-damages-of-hazardous-material-spills

Sonara contracts a local firm to efficiently and quickly mitigate environmental damages of hazardous material spills

cameroon-firms-may-stop-production-and-imports-in-jan-2022-if-there-are-no-cost-mitigation-measures

Cameroon: Firms may stop production and imports in Jan 2022 if there are no cost mitigation measures

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

Cameroon reduces customs duties on imported goods to mitigate impacts of unprecedented rise in freight costs

next
prev