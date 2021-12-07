Cameroon: delivery of the 1.4MW Mbakaoua hydroelectric plant announced for 2022, after two postponements

(Business in Cameroon) - Once again, the delivery of the 1.4 MW Mbakaou hydroelectric plant is postponed. This was indirectly revealed by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté on November 26, 2021, in Yaoundé, while presenting the Cameroonian government’s 2022 economic, financial, social, and cultural program before the parliament. During his address, the government official explained that the commissioning of that energy infrastructure would be a priority in the electricity sector in 2022.

This is not the first time the delivery of that infrastructure located in Adamaoua is being postponed. On September 6, 2021, in an interview with government daily Cameroon Tribune, Ousmanou Moussa, director-general of Rural Electrification Agency (AER), announced that things were all set for the delivery of the infrastructure by end-November 2021.

This deadline was announced after a previously failed date (June 2021) indicated by the company in charge of the construction.

This second postponement is harmful to the public treasury given that the commissioning of that infrastructure would end the use of Tibati and Mbakaou thermal plants whose high operating costs (fuel) are borne by the state.

The Ministry of Water and Energy explains that the project will have a positive impact on the department of Djerem by providing stable and clean energy to residents when service quality and provision are improved with the connection of close to 2800 new households in eight villages and cities.

The Mbakaou hydroelectric plant is the result of a XAF4.5 billion investment. The project extensible to 2.8 MW is entrusted to independent power producer IED Invest Cameroun. From 2011 to date, the European Union has contributed XAF1.64 billion to the project.

