Cameroon: ENEO has installed about 100,000 prepaid meters to address various challenges

(Business in Cameroon) - Electric utility ENEO has already installed 100,000 prepaid meters in the framework of its policy to modernize the metering equipment. The figure was revealed on April 7, 2021, during an unexpected visit of the Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba to an ENEO branch in Bassa, Douala.

With the prepaid meters, clients no longer need bills to know their power consumption. They will no more complain about not receiving bills while being disconnected from the electricity network for unpaid bills. Indeed, clients who were able to discuss with the official during his visit mainly complained about their disconnection from the electricity network even though they did not receive a bill. In 2019, 43% of the 285 cases submitted during the conciliation sessions between ENEO and its customers were about billing, we learn. The installation of the prepaid meters will address those problems.

BRM