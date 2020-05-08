logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 May 2020 -
Energy

Cameroon seeks new partner for the construction of 350MW Limbe thermal plant

  • Comments   -   Friday, 08 May 2020 14:38

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 7, the Cameroonian Minister of Energy and Water, Gaston Eloundou Essomba (photo), launched a call for expression of interest to pre-qualify partners for the study, construction, and operation (Built Operate and Transfer mode) of a gas-fired thermal power plant in Limbe, Southwest Cameroon.

Bidders have till July 10, 2020, to submit bids for this project, which must be completed by 2024 (official schedule).

With a production capacity of 350 MW, the Limbe gas-fired power station is expected to improve the supply of electricity in the Littoral, West, and South-West regions, the government indicates.

Does this call for expression of interest put an end to the collaboration between the Cameroonian government and Eranove group on this project? Indeed, on 22 April 2014, Cameroon signed a memorandum of understanding with this group controlled by the investment fund Emerging Capital Partners (57%) for the implementation of this project.

On March 5, 2015, Eranove even launched a call for expression of interest to recruit a design and engineering firm to evaluate the project. This evaluation was to determine the financial viability of the project. This evaluation seems to have repelled Eranove.  

Brice R. Mbodiam

