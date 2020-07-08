logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 July 2020 -
Energy

Gaz du Cameroun SA terminates gas supply contract with Eneo over CFAF9.3 bln debt and threatens to pursue legal actions

Gaz du Cameroun SA terminates gas supply contract with Eneo over CFAF9.3 bln debt and threatens to pursue legal actions
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 08 July 2020 11:14

(Business in Cameroon) - In a note published on July 3, Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG), owner of Gaz du Cameroun SA (GDC), announced the termination of its gas supply contract with the electricity company Eneo and threatened to take legal actions.  

Indeed, according to VOG, GDC has been supplying natural gas (30 MW) to Eneo via its Logbaba power plant since 2015. However, at end-June 2020, Eneo still owes GDC $16 million, about CFAF9.30 billion. Despite GDC’s reminders, there have been no noticeable changes. Because of this situation, GDC served a default notice on Eneo following the binding terms signed on June 2, 2020, which included a 30-day repair period.

 "As we have reached the expiry of this remedy period, GDC has no alternative but to terminate the gas supply agreement with immediate effect," VOG informs. "The Company will now vigorously pursue this unpaid debt via the legal channels available to it, including a penalty payment of three months' fees as a result of termination as per the signed term sheet [on June 2, 2020]," the company adds.

The Logbaba power plant was commissioned in April 2015. The supply was interrupted in January 2018 because Eneo, a subsidiary of the UK investment fund Actis, had to face its cash and accounts receivable problems. But it was restored in December 2018 after a deal, which unfortunately just shattered.

Despite solicitations, the electricity concessionaire provided no comments about the news.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Investisseurs et Partenaires (I&P) announces interest-free loan programme to support SMEs in Cameroon

investisseurs-et-partenaires-i-p-announces-interest-free-loan-programme-to-support-smes-in-cameroon
Investisseurs et Partenaires (I&P), an investment fund dedicated to SMEs based in Africa -chaired by Jean-Michel Severino (photo)- and Somtou Cameroun...

Cameroonian start-up Ease Travel launches a CFAF150 mln fundraising to develop operations

cameroonian-start-up-ease-travel-launches-a-cfaf150-mln-fundraising-to-develop-operations
Since June 15, 2020, the Cameroonian start-up Ease Travel Services, with Franck Dakayi (photo) as co-founder, has been in the fundraising market to raise...

Hevecam lays off 1,037 employees

hevecam-lays-off-1-037-employees
As announced on June 26th, Hevea Cameroun (Hevecam), a subsidiary of the British group Corrie MacColl specialized in rubber production, laid off part of...

By end-May 2020, Cameroon granted CFAF3,846 bln of tax facilities to 245 projects (DGI)

by-end-may-2020-cameroon-granted-cfaf3-846-bln-of-tax-facilities-to-245-projects-dgi
By the end of May 2020, Cameroon had granted tax facilities to 245 projects amounting to CFAF 3,846 billion, according to data provided by the Directorate...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »