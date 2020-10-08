logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 October 2020 -
Energy

The first pylon of Nachtigal dam’s transmission line has been completed, NHPC informs

The first pylon of Nachtigal dam’s transmission line has been completed, NHPC informs
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 08 October 2020 11:43

(Business in Cameroon) - The first pylon of the transmission line that will transfer energy from the Nachtigal dam (420 MW) has been completed, according to a recent announcement by Nachtigal Hydro-Power Company (NHPC), the company in charge of implementing this hydroelectric project.

NHPC indicates that the assembly operations started on September 11, 2020, and were completed on September 21, 2020. The said pylon (225,000 V) is 57-m high and weighs 17 tons.

The transmission line being constructed will be about 51-km long with 123 pylons, including 11 corner pylons and 112 suspension pylons.

The construction company also explains that the pylons must be strong enough to support the weight of the mechanical forces generated by the lines they support, as well as the force of the wind. Therefore, their weight ranges from 10 tons (for the lightest suspension pylons) to 80 tons for dead-end towers. Also, to meet the safety distance criteria, they will be 40 to 65 meters above the foundations.

The first turbine of the Nachtigal dam (the result of a XAF786 billion investment) is scheduled to be commissioned around September 2022. The infrastructure that will produce 2,900 GWh per year should be commissioned by the end of 2023.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Over XAF32 bln of financial support available for SMEs affected by the coronavirus pandemic

cameroon-over-xaf32-bln-of-financial-support-available-for-smes-affected-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic
XAF2 billion has been disbursed to support SMEs and artisans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This was revealed by Achille Bassilekin III...

Camair-Co to resume domestic flights on Oct 12, 2020

camair-co-to-resume-domestic-flights-on-oct-12-2020
On October 7, 2020, public airline Camair-Co announced that it would resume operations on October 12, 2020. The company explained that only domestic...

Money Market: Cameroon starts Q4-2020 on the right foot by successfully raising XAF20 bln

money-market-cameroon-starts-q4-2020-on-the-right-foot-by-successfully-raising-xaf20-bln
Six (6) of the twenty one (21) primary dealers approved by Cameroon on the BEAC public securities market recently mobilized XAF20 billion for the country....

The first pylon of Nachtigal dam’s transmission line has been completed, NHPC informs

the-first-pylon-of-nachtigal-dam-s-transmission-line-has-been-completed-nhpc-informs
The first pylon of the transmission line that will transfer energy from the Nachtigal dam (420 MW) has been completed, according to a recent announcement...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier