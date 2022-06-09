logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 June 2022 -
Energy

New Age UK mulls over selling Etinde block assets to Perenco

New Age UK mulls over selling Etinde block assets to Perenco
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 09 June 2022 14:10

(Business in Cameroon) - The British oil and gas company Bowleven announced in a June 7 statement that its partner on the Etinde Block in Cameroon, New Age UK, is selling all of its assets to the local subsidiary of French Perenco.

The seller holds 37.5% of this project, which covers an area of 2,316 km2 in the southwest region of Cameroon. A definitive conditional agreement has already been signed between the parties, we learned.

"The prospect of Perenco becoming our partner and operator at the Etinde permit is very positive news. We believe that Perenco's proven Cameroon oil and gas developments and substantial experience provide an opportunity to accelerate our efforts to secure FID (final investment decision),” said Eli Chahin, CEO of Bowleven Plc.

Let’s recall that after 6 years of operation on the Etinde project, the Cameroonian government granted Bowleven (25%) and its partners New Age (37.5%) and Lukoil (37.5%) the approval to apply for a new license on January 26, 2021.

The companies hoped that with this new license they would identify sufficient reserves from new exploration campaigns and make an investment decision in 2021, but they did not meet this deadline. While they had finally planned to do so this year, they are now faced with the fallouts of the Russia-Ukraine war. Indeed, Lukoil is a Russian company and is de facto affected by the sanctions against Russia as part of this conflict.

Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG), the parent company of Gaz du Cameroun (GDC), which has set up the country's very first natural gas processing unit in Douala, is also interested in the Etinde project. On February 5, 2020, VOG signed a "non-binding letter of intent" with the project holders to source natural gas from the Etinde field. This block could well become the third operational gas field in Cameroon, after Kribi (South) and Logbaba (Littoral).

BRM

back to top

ACDC denounces tax bargaining on online platform

acdc-denounces-tax-bargaining-on-online-platform
The president of the Cameroonian Association for the Defense of Taxpayers' Rights (ACDC), Mazou Mouliom, contacted last June 7 the Director-General of...

New Age UK mulls over selling Etinde block assets to Perenco

new-age-uk-mulls-over-selling-etinde-block-assets-to-perenco
The British oil and gas company Bowleven announced in a June 7 statement that its partner on the Etinde Block in Cameroon, New Age UK, is selling all of...

Security officers seize 8kg of cocaine from an Ethiopian Airlines passenger at Yaoundé-Nsimalen airport

security-officers-seize-8kg-of-cocaine-from-an-ethiopian-airlines-passenger-at-yaounde-nsimalen-airport
The Cameroonian customs and the airport anti-trafficking cell (CAAT) of the Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport seized 7.9 kg of cocaine from an...

Terry HE, President of Huawei Northern Africa : “We deeply feel the need to realize the great vision of the emerging Cameroon by 2035”

terry-he-president-of-huawei-northern-africa-we-deeply-feel-the-need-to-realize-the-great-vision-of-the-emerging-cameroon-by-2035
This is the second time you come to Cameroon, could you tell me about today's meeting with the Prime Minister？ This is my second visit to Cameroon and as...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »