Yaoundé - 09 November 2022 -
Cameroon: CSPH launches construction of a filling plant in Bamenda

  Wednesday, 09 November 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Hydrocarbon Price Stabilization Fund (CSPH) announced the upcoming construction of a gas filling plant in Bamenda. The Fund laid the first stone on November 5 during a ceremony presided over by the Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba.

The project, valued at CFA6 billion, will help reduce the price of domestic gas across the Northwest region. Currently, a cylinder of 12 kg is sold at an average of CFA8,500 in the area, CFA2,000 more than the approved price of CFA6,500. This is due to the additional costs incurred in transporting the gas from Bafoussam (Western region) to Bamenda and surrounding areas. 

According to local sources, the price of a gas cylinder in the Northwest sometimes reaches CFA15,000, especially since the Anglophone war started. Many households have had to resort to firewood to cope with the situation, although this choice contributes to deforestation.

Beyond reducing domestic gas prices, the new filling facility (200 metric tons per day) will be environment-friendly, we learned. Construction is expected to last two months.

