logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 December 2022 -
Energy

Cameroon sold 12mln m3 of LNG as at end of September 2022 (official data)

Cameroon sold 12mln m3 of LNG as at end of September 2022 (official data)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 09 December 2022 16:11

(Business in Cameroon) - At the end of September 2022, Cameroon sold a total of 12 million m3 of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the international market, the Ministry of Water and Energy (Minee) reported. At the end of the previous month, the volume sold was 9,335,000 m3.

The average monthly production this year is up nearly 400,000 m3 compared to 2021. Golar, the company which operates the floating natural gas liquefaction plant with SNH and Perenco, said the production of this facility will increase from 1.2 million tons per year to 1.4 million tons in 2022. The increase could even reach 400,000 tons/year from January 202, according to the national hydrocarbon company SNH. "This could bring the total annual production of LNG to 1.6 million tons from January 2023," the company said.

Cameroon's LNG is sold to the Singaporean subsidiary of the Russian group Gazprom and delivered to India, South Korea, Kuwait, and Turkey.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon sold 12mln m3 of LNG as at end of September 2022 (official data)

cameroon-sold-12mln-m3-of-lng-as-at-end-of-september-2022-official-data
At the end of September 2022, Cameroon sold a total of 12 million m3 of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the international market, the Ministry of Water and...

A Cameroon-Gabon-E. Guinea joint checkpoint under consideration

a-cameroon-gabon-e-guinea-joint-checkpoint-under-consideration
The President of the CEMAC Commission, Daniel Ona Ondo, launched a call for interest to recruit an office that will carry out a study on the construction...

Cameroon: Cocoa price cap improved, driven by year-end sales

cameroon-cocoa-price-cap-improved-driven-by-year-end-sales
The minimum price of a kilogram of cocoa beans in Cameroon's production basins has risen by CFA75 to CFA1,225, after staying at CFA1,150 FCFA for most of...

Cameroon to secure CFA55bn digital transformation loan from World Bank

cameroon-to-secure-cfa55bn-digital-transformation-loan-from-world-bank
Cameroon’s President Paul Biya signed last December 6 a decree empowering the Minister of Economy to submit a loan request to the International...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »