Domestic gas: Bipaga gas depot helped Cameroon save XAF25 bln+ in 2018-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon saved US$44 million (about XAF25.48 billion at the current XAF579.19 per dollar rate) between 2018 and 2020 thanks to the Bipaga gas depot, the National Hydrocarbons Corporation SNH informs.

According to the SNH, thanks to the gas depot, the country was able to reduce domestic gas imports and boost production. From two million gas tanks filled in 2019, the Bipaga depot reached eight million gas tanks filled in 2021, therefore contributing to 21% of the domestic supply.

Since 2018 when Cameroon joined the closed rank of natural gas producers, part of its production is processed locally to supply households. However, it is not enough to meet the local demand. Therefore, the country is obliged to resort to imports. For instance, in 2021, the country planned to import 120,000 metric tons of domestic gas to supply its local market.

S.A.