logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 April 2020 -
Energy

Eneo will save XAF7.8 bln in production costs over 20 years of operation on the Mbakaou small hydropower plant (AER)

Eneo will save XAF7.8 bln in production costs over 20 years of operation on the Mbakaou small hydropower plant (AER)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 10 April 2020 10:23

(Business in Cameroon) - Thanks to the Mbakaou small hydropower plant (1.4 MW extensible to 2.8MW), energy utility company Eneo could save XAF7.8 billion in production costs over 20 years. This is an estimate made by Moussa Ousmanou, chief executive of the rural electrification agency AER in the briefing note published by his agency.

With the power plant, "Eneo will reduce production costs since generators will only operate during peak hours,” he indicates. “Without taking into account the increase in fuel prices or tariff indexation that will inevitably occur during the small hydro plant’s 20 years of operation, annual profits will amount to XAF275 million in the first year (for the sales of 3.4 GWh per year) and will rise to XAF430 million at the end of the period. The cumulated profit will be XAF7.8 billion over the 20 years," Moussa Ousmanou explains in the note.

The Mbakaou small hydropower plant is being built by IED Invest Cameroon, an independent producer. According to the official chronogram, the XAF4.5 billion investment (including the construction of transmission lines) should be commissioned in 2020. In its first year of operation, it will provide electricity to 1,900 new users and at the end of the 20 years, the number of beneficiaries should rise to 5,000.

S.A.

back to top

Eneo will save XAF7.8 bln in production costs over 20 years of operation on the Mbakaou small hydropower plant (AER)

eneo-will-save-xaf7-8-bln-in-production-costs-over-20-years-of-operation-on-the-mbakaou-small-hydropower-plant-aer
Thanks to the Mbakaou small hydropower plant (1.4 MW extensible to 2.8MW), energy utility company Eneo could save XAF7.8 billion in production costs over...

Cameroon raises XAF71 bln during the 1st round of its series of 3 T-bonds

cameroon-raises-xaf71-bln-during-the-1st-round-of-its-series-of-3-t-bonds
Cameroon raised XAF71 billion at the end of a 5-year fungible Treasury bonds issuance (T-bonds) operation on April 8, 2020. According to sources close to...

Hydromine postpones financial closing of the 1,800MW Grand Eweng dam to end-2022

hydromine-postpones-financial-closing-of-the-1-800mw-grand-eweng-dam-to-end-2022
The financial closure for the 1,800MW “Grand Aweng” hydropower project (XAF1,700 billion) will take place at end-2022, Ephraim Ngwafor, CEO of Hydromine...

Cameroon: Banana exports down by over 13,000 tons YoY in Q1-2020

cameroon-banana-exports-down-by-over-13-000-tons-yoy-in-q1-2020
In Q1-2020, the volume of banana exported by producers still operating in Cameroon dropped by 13,143  tons. According to figures revealed by the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises