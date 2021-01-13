logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 January 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Energy

ENEO met its prepaid meter installation target in 2019 thanks to Hévécam, SIC, and CNPS (official)

ENEO met its prepaid meter installation target in 2019 thanks to Hévécam, SIC, and CNPS (official)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 12 January 2021 18:28

(Business in Cameroon) - By the end of 2019, electric utility Eneo had installed a little over 20,000 prepaid meters in Cameroon, thus achieving the target set at the beginning of that year.  

The 2019 objective was achieved mainly thanks to the agreements signed with private, social and institutional backers such as SIC (Société immobilière du Cameroun), CNPS (Caisse nationale de prévoyance sociale), and Hévécam (Hévéa du Cameroun)," the company said in its recently published 2019 report.  

According to Eneo, the agreements with the three companies allowed the installation of 7,562 prepaid meters, including 2,669 in SIC’s housings, 257 in premises belonging to the CNPS, and 4,636 prepaid meters in Hévécam’s housings.

The electric utility explains that the prepaid meters it started installing in Cameroon, in 2017, spare clients the inconveniences of monthly bills as well as high and unexpected bills that lead to cuts for unpaid bills.

It adds that the introduction of prepaid meters and new electronic postpaid meters prepare Cameroon for changes in the energy landscape, with the gradual introduction of smart grids. “By having a better idea of actual energy consumption, Eneo can make targeted investments in distribution networks and take better decisions to further improve its services,” the company concludes.  

BRM

back to top

E-Tax: Cameroon extends Q1-2021 tax declaration and payment deadlines in 4 major cities

e-tax-cameroon-extends-q1-2021-tax-declaration-and-payment-deadlines-in-4-major-cities
On January 11, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze signed a release extending the deadlines for tax declarations and payments in the country's major...

Cameroon cancels excise duties on Made-In-Cameroon cosmetics to reduce imports

cameroon-cancels-excise-duties-on-made-in-cameroon-cosmetics-to-reduce-imports
On December 30, 2020, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze signed a circular detailing measures for the implementation of the 2021 finance law. The said...

FCI and Afreximbank appoint Nassourou Aminou to develop factoring in Africa

fci-and-afreximbank-appoint-nassourou-aminou-to-develop-factoring-in-africa
Factors Chain International and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) recently announced the appointment of Cameroonian Nassourou Aminou (photo) as the...

ENEO met its prepaid meter installation target in 2019 thanks to Hévécam, SIC, and CNPS (official)

eneo-met-its-prepaid-meter-installation-target-in-2019-thanks-to-hevecam-sic-and-cnps-official
By the end of 2019, electric utility Eneo had installed a little over 20,000 prepaid meters in Cameroon, thus achieving the target set at the beginning of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »