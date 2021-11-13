logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 November 2021 -
Energy

Electricity: Cameroon to open the metering sub-segment to new operators, paving way for 36k direct jobs and huge financial gains

Electricity: Cameroon to open the metering sub-segment to new operators, paving way for 36k direct jobs and huge financial gains
  • Comments   -   Friday, 12 November 2021 13:51

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon plans to open the electricity metering equipment supplying market to new operators. These operators will mainly supply smart meters and offer technical assistance for the management of the equipment, therefore, creating up to 36,000 new direct jobs in segments like meter manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and control. 

This is the revelation made in the feasibility study of a call presented on November 11, 2021, by the electricity sector regulator Arsel in Yaoundé. Funding for the project baptized ‘ filialisation des services de comptage de l’électricité au Cameroun’ (spinning electricity metering services off in Cameroon) was approved by the African Development Bank (AfDB) through the African Private Sector Assistance fund FAPA. It aims to bring the private sector into the electricity sector’s management segment to boost the metering sub-segment through innovative methods.  

The AfDB’s fund will also support the elaboration of draft laws regulating prepaid and smart meter uses in the country. According to the Arsel, the project has several benefits for the electricity sector in general and users in particular. First, by opening the metering segment to new operators, a solution will be found to users' numerous electricity metering complaints (inaccurate or disputed bills). For the regulator, metering complaints account for 60% of the mediation cases it receives from users. 

First, it indicates, the project will boost the electricity access rate by accelerating the pace of new connections. According to data from the Ministry of Water and Energy (Minee), over the past ten years, an average of 80,000 new electricity connections was made yearly. At that rate, "it will take another ten years for the public sector to double the number of customers billed and to make up for the meter deficit, estimated at 1.8 million units,” the Minee estimates. Meanwhile, within ten years, 3.4 million smart meters can be installed once the segment is open.  

The Cameroonian authorities’ plan to open the sector will also improve revenue collection while reducing technical and commercial losses. Estimates put financial gain over ten years to XAF350 billion officially. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: Deconcentrated and decentralized public investment budget implementation rate rose by 20% YoY in Sep 2021

cameroon-deconcentrated-and-decentralized-public-investment-budget-implementation-rate-rose-by-20-yoy-in-sep-2021
This year, the public budget execution rate improved greatly. According to the Public investment budget’s implementation monitoring commission overseen by...

Cameroon: Average interest rates on treasury bills rise to 2.61% in Oct 2021

cameroon-average-interest-rates-on-treasury-bills-rise-to-2-61-in-oct-2021
In its recent report on the state of the CEMAC government securities market in October 2021, it appears that the cost of the treasury bills issued by...

Electricity: Cameroon to open the metering sub-segment to new operators, paving way for 36k direct jobs and huge financial gains

electricity-cameroon-to-open-the-metering-sub-segment-to-new-operators-paving-way-for-36k-direct-jobs-and-huge-financial-gains
Cameroon plans to open the electricity metering equipment supplying market to new operators. These operators will mainly supply smart meters and offer...

Cameroon: Public procurement regulatory agency ARMP lists corrupt practices in the sector

cameroon-public-procurement-regulatory-agency-armp-lists-corrupt-practices-in-the-sector
On November 11, during a capacity-building seminar organized at the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp), the Public Contracts Regulatory Agency (ARMP)...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon: Life insurance firm Acam Vie launches micro-savings plan through mobile money services

Banque Atlantique Cameroun on the move to get controversial COBAC sanctions overturned

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

sabc-group-reopens-its-loum-distribution-center-closed-23-years-ago

SABC group reopens its Loum distribution center closed 23 years ago

douala-yaounde-traffic-resumes-after-a-1-day-blockade-caused-by-road-workers-strike

Douala-Yaoundé: Traffic resumes after a 1-day blockade caused by road workers’ strike

sonara-government-officializes-repayment-plan-for-xaf261-4-bln-owed-to-9-local-banks

Sonara: Government officializes repayment plan for XAF261.4 bln owed to 9 local banks

henri-claude-oyima-we-will-show-the-determination-and-commitment-of-the-bgfibank-group-to-make-bgfibank-cameroon-the-spearhead-of-the-national-economy

Henri-Claude Oyima: “We will show the determination and commitment of the BGFIBank group (...) to make BGFIBank Cameroon the spearhead of the national economy”

gold-and-diamond-state-mining-corporation-sonamines-plans-work-meeting-to-facilitate-its-activities-as-exclusive-dealer

Gold and diamond: State mining corporation SONAMINES plans work meeting to facilitate its activities as exclusive “dealer”

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Debt market: Cameroon inaugurates Q4-2021 with two public security issuances

next
prev