eneo-s-prepaid-meter-sales-surge-in-h1-2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s power utility Eneo reported a surge in the sales of prepaid meters over the first half of 2023. In its latest quarterly newsletter for shareholders, Eneo revealed that “over 90% of new customers in the first half of 2023 preferred the prepaid solution. This brought the share of prepaid meters installed in households to 32%, compared with 28% at the end of 2022”.

According to the company, the prepaid meter offers customers the advantage of controlling and managing their exact consumption. It also puts an end to common issues like billing disputes and power disconnections due to unpaid bills.

