Yaoundé - 13 November 2020 -
Energy

Cameroon: Sonatrel to build 460 km of electricity transport lines in the coming ten years

  Friday, 13 November 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In its 2020-2030 investment plan, the National Society of Transport Electricity (SONATREL) informs that it intends to build 460km of 400-kV transport lines and four transmission substations while rehabilitating three transmission substations and about two dozens of source stations.

In that regard, Sonatrel will build the Ngaoundéré-Tibati (225 Kv) and Tibati-Ngaoundal (30 Kv), Bertoua-Garoua-Boulai-Meiganga-Ngaoundéré (225 Kv), Menchum-Bamenda (225 Kv), Memve’ele-Kribi (225 Kv), Yaoundé-Abong-Mbang  and Nkongsamba-Bafoussam (225 Kv) lines. Over the period, ‘the government will pay a particular attention to the modernization of the energy distribution network,’ the company adds.

It provided no detail about the financing strategy for the projects but a presidential decree of April 23, 2020, had already allowed it to amend its statutes to be able to create subsidiaries and even open its capital (which is currently XAF10 billion) to private and public institutions. That decree provides it with more flexibility in its resource mobilization strategies, including public-private partnerships.

Established in 2015, Sonatrel funds its operations using revenues it generates from energy transportation and electricity network management activities. According to the price grid published on December 11, 2018, by the  Electricity Sector Regulatory Agency (ARSEL), Sonatrel generates XAF10,626 per kWh of energy transported.

