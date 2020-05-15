spanish-company-elecnor-wins-xaf15-bln-contract-for-the-construction-of-a-high-voltage-substation-in-nyom-ii

(Business in Cameroon) - Spanish company Elecnor has been awarded a XAF14.9 billion for the design, supply, and installation of the 225/90/15kV high voltage substation in Nyom II, a suburb of Yaoundé. This is revealed in a contract awarding notice recently published by the national electricity transport company Sonatrel.

Elecnor won the contract against competitors like Eifage (France), Sinohydro (China), Best Elektrik Taahhüt Ve Ticaret (Turkey), State Grid (China), Elsewedy Electric (Egypt), Aee Power Epc (Spain), Cegelec (Morocco-Cameroon), Nesec/Spttc (Nigeria), Siemens (French branch), Gulf Builder (Egypt) and MBH Power Limited (Nigeria). The bids of the latter were deemed to be "non-compliant."

Elecnor has twelve months to complete its mission within the framework of the Electricity Transmission Upgrade and Sector Reform Project, financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the non-concessional window of the World Bank Group.

