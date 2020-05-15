logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 May 2020 -
Energy

Spanish company Elecnor wins XAF15 bln contract for the construction of a high voltage substation in Nyom II

Spanish company Elecnor wins XAF15 bln contract for the construction of a high voltage substation in Nyom II
  • Comments   -   Friday, 15 May 2020 13:24

(Business in Cameroon) - Spanish company Elecnor has been awarded a XAF14.9 billion for the design, supply, and installation of the 225/90/15kV high voltage substation in Nyom II, a suburb of Yaoundé. This is revealed in a contract awarding notice recently published by the national electricity transport company Sonatrel.

Elecnor won the contract against competitors like Eifage (France), Sinohydro (China), Best Elektrik Taahhüt Ve Ticaret (Turkey), State Grid (China), Elsewedy Electric (Egypt), Aee Power Epc (Spain), Cegelec (Morocco-Cameroon), Nesec/Spttc (Nigeria), Siemens (French branch), Gulf Builder (Egypt) and MBH Power Limited (Nigeria). The bids of the latter were deemed to be "non-compliant."

Elecnor has twelve months to complete its mission within the framework of the Electricity Transmission Upgrade and Sector Reform Project, financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the non-concessional window of the World Bank Group.

S.A.

back to top

Spanish company Elecnor wins XAF15 bln contract for the construction of a high voltage substation in Nyom II

spanish-company-elecnor-wins-xaf15-bln-contract-for-the-construction-of-a-high-voltage-substation-in-nyom-ii
Spanish company Elecnor has been awarded a XAF14.9 billion for the design, supply, and installation of the 225/90/15kV high voltage substation in Nyom II,...

Cemac: COBAC issues temporary measures to limit the impacts of the covid-19 on the Banking sector

cemac-cobac-issues-temporary-measures-to-limit-the-impacts-of-the-covid-19-on-the-banking-sector
COBAC, CEMAC region’s banking regulator, has decided to temporarily modify some banking regulations to limit the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on...

Maersk launches new line from Kribi to the Middle-East, India, and Sri Lanka

maersk-launches-new-line-from-kribi-to-the-middle-east-india-and-sri-lanka
On May 7, 2020, Maersk Line launched a new import/export offer from the port of Kribi to the United Arab Emirates, India, and Sri Lanka. This offer...

CEMAC countries’ foreign exchange reserves yielded XAF13 bln interest in 2019 (BEAC)

cemac-countries-foreign-exchange-reserves-yielded-xaf13-bln-interest-in-2019-beac
In 2019, the foreign exchange assets CEMAC countries kept in the operations accounts opened at the French Treasury generated about XAF13 billion of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique