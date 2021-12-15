logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 December 2021 -
Energy

Electricity: ENEO accelerates metering infrastructure modernization project to end bill disputes

Electricity: ENEO accelerates metering infrastructure modernization project to end bill disputes
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 15 December 2021 14:24

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, electric utility ENEO accelerated the pace of its project aimed at modernizing metering equipment. As of end-October 2021, the number of prepaid meters it installed reached 230,000, which is 183,000 more than the 47,000 prepaid meters effectively installed as of end-December 2020.

Thanks to the modernization operations, ENEO expects to address one of the main problems causing disagreements between users and the electric utility: bill disputes. In 2019, 43% of the 285 cases reviewed during conciliation sessions between ENEO and its users were about billing issues, a company report indicates.

Also, on April 7, 2021, during an impromptu visit of the Minister of Water and Energy at ENEO’s headquarters in Douala, the grievances expressed by users were about billing since they were complaining about disconnections although they had no outstanding bills.

The prepaid meters installed will help address those problems because users will now be in control of their consumptions. There will no longer be customers’ complaints about inaccurate bills or disconnection over unpaid bills, ENEO assures. 

BRM

back to top

Electricity: ENEO accelerates metering infrastructure modernization project to end bill disputes

electricity-eneo-accelerates-metering-infrastructure-modernization-project-to-end-bill-disputes
This year, electric utility ENEO accelerated the pace of its project aimed at modernizing metering equipment. As of end-October 2021, the number of...

CDC exported 15,402 tons of bananas in Jan-Nov 2021, 6 times less than performance over the same period in 2017

cdc-exported-15-402-tons-of-bananas-in-jan-nov-2021-6-times-less-than-performance-over-the-same-period-in-2017
State agribusiness company CDC exported 15,402 tons of bananas between January and November 2021, according to figures compiled by the banana association...

Cameroon: Firms incurred additional XAF213 bln production costs due to rising raw material and shipping prices, GICAM estimates

cameroon-firms-incurred-additional-xaf213-bln-production-costs-due-to-rising-raw-material-and-shipping-prices-gicam-estimates
In Cameroon, companies’ production costs have risen by XAF213 billion overall this year (2021) compared to 2020, due to the general rising trend in the...

OAPI: Previously Suspended director-general Denis Bohoussou Loukou reinstated

oapi-previously-suspended-director-general-denis-bohoussou-loukou-reinstated
Denis Bohoussou Loukou (photo), the OAPI’s director-general recently suspended, was reinstated in his functions during an administrative board meeting in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: Public budget managers and authorizing officers not cooperative in the ongoing domestic debt audit, MINFI Motaze says

Cameroon: Canadian group GMC Universal Inc inks agreement with CDC group to invest in the cassava segment

Cameroon: Camair-Co resumes African routes with Gabon as a starting point

Cameroon: Factory gate price index rose by 3.8% YoY in Q2-2021, highest increase since Q3-2019

Electricity: Cameroon turns to Exim Bank China for funds for the construction of the 72 MW Menchum hydroelectric dam

cameroon-and-chad-signs-new-memorandum-governing-optical-fiber-transmission-networks-interconnection

Cameroon and Chad signs new memorandum governing optical fiber transmission networks’ interconnection

campost-acquires-franking-machines-for-additional-services-to-large-billers

Campost acquires franking machines for additional services to large billers

cameroon-adds-provisions-increasing-export-taxes-on-raw-timber-in-2022-draft-budget

Cameroon adds provisions increasing export taxes on raw timber in 2022 draft budget

cameroon-projects-5-5-rise-in-personnel-expenditures-in-2022

Cameroon projects 5.5% rise in personnel expenditures in 2022

forest-management-cameroon-to-start-using-2nd-generation-system-sigif2-in-2022-despite-technical-partners-reluctance

Forest management: Cameroon to start using 2nd generation system SIGIF2 in 2022 despite technical partners’ reluctance

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon: Factory gate price index rose by 3.8% YoY in Q2-2021, highest increase since Q3-2019

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

next
prev