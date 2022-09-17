logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 September 2022 -
Energy

Cameroon: Thermal energy use dropped sharply in the Northern region (Eneo)

Cameroon: Thermal energy use dropped sharply in the Northern region (Eneo)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 16 September 2022 12:34

(Business in Cameroon) - The energy generated by solar power plants in the three northern regions (North, Adamaoua, and Far North) of Cameroon reached peaks of 8 to 9 MW in August 2022.  

In a letter sent on September 5 to the Minister of Water and Energy, the power utility Eneo indicated that due to this increase in production via solar energy, "the use of thermal power plants has dropped considerably, and now represents only about 10% of the energy mix of the Northern Interconnected Network (RIN), compared to more than 80% in previous months.”

As a reminder, to make up for the deficit of the Lagdo dam (72 MW), whose reservoir silting up and hydrologic hazards have reduced its capacity by more than 50%, the government, in partnership with the Norwegian company Scatec, has undertaken to install solar power plants with a total capacity of 30 MW in the localities of Guider (North) and Maroua (Far North).

The gradual commissioning of these infrastructures will reduce the operation of the thermal power plants in Djamboutou, Maroua, and Ngaoundéré, which could often cost up to CFA4 billion in fuel per month, according to official estimates.

BRM  

back to top

BVMAC among the last stock exchanges in terms of market value in Africa

bvmac-among-the-last-stock-exchanges-in-terms-of-market-value-in-africa
The Central African Securities Market BVMAC revealed it is one of the last stock exchanges in terms of market value in Africa. "The top group includes...

Cameroon: INS reveals the top 5 imports of 2021

cameroon-ins-reveals-the-top-5-imports-of-2021
Last year, the import of goods and services in Cameroon grew by 13.8%, after dropping by 17.1% the previous year due to Covid-19 restrictions. According...

Cameroon: Thermal energy use dropped sharply in the Northern region (Eneo)

cameroon-thermal-energy-use-dropped-sharply-in-the-northern-region-eneo
The energy generated by solar power plants in the three northern regions (North, Adamaoua, and Far North) of Cameroon reached peaks of 8 to 9 MW in August...

Tax expenditures cost Cameroon CFA2,638 bn between 2016 and 2020

tax-expenditures-cost-cameroon-cfa2-638-bn-between-2016-and-2020
Between 2016 and 2020, the Cameroonian government exempted various taxpayers from spending an aggregate of CFA2,638.4 billion in taxes. This is 2.5% of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »