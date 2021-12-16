logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 December 2021
Cameroon: Ministry of Energy reveals progress in the elaboration of national renewable energy master plan

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon has already made progress in the elaboration of its renewable energy master plan, according to the Ministry of Water and Energy. “In 2021, in collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Ministry of Water and Energy initiated the elaboration of its renewable energy master plan that will serve as a guide for its renewable energy creation plan and the achievement of its target to reach 25% contribution of renewable energies in the energy mix by 2035,” the Ministry informs.

It adds that currently, they have started the data collection phase, and are already offering training on the use of  IRENA’s SPLAT model through the “Message”. Also, they have started inputting and updating data in the software as a prelude to the master plan. Once those phases are completed, the elaboration and validation of the said plan can start.

Presently in Cameroon, renewable energies still contribute just a minor portion of the energy mix. According to the World Bank, hydroelectricity officially contributes over 60% of that mix against barely 1% for solar, wind, and biomass, which are renewable energy sources with outstanding potentials. Meanwhile, for UNESCO, Cameroon has a significant renewable energy potential, solar and biomass notably.

S.A.

