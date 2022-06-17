logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 June 2022 -
Power disruption announced in five regions, due to works at the Songloulou power plant (384 MW)

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian power utility Eneo announced disruptions of electricity in the Northwest, West, Littoral, South, and Central regions from June 15 to 17. In a June 15 press release, the company said the disruptions are due to emergency works at the Songloulou hydroelectric power station (384 MW), the largest infrastructure of its kind in the country. They should last between 2 to 3 hours each day, Eneo informed.

"This emergency work adds to the structural constraints of the entire electricity system (congestion of the transmission and distribution networks, maintenance work, fuel supply concerns), and exacerbates the disruption in the provision of electricity service," the company said.

