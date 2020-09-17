logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 September 2020 -
Energy

Eneo announces three days of electricity disruption in Yaoundé

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 17 September 2020 15:04

(Business in Cameroon) - From September 18 to 20, some Yaoundé neighborhoods will experience outages from 6 a.m to 2 p.m. According to electric utility ENEO, these planned outages are the result of maintenance works that will be carried out on the electricity network.

In the framework of the maintenance works, “the network will be extended with the creation of new posts (…) replacement of wooden poles with concrete ones and critical works will be performed at the  SNI N° 2 posts,” ENEO explains.

It further reveals that the works on SNI N°2’s post will start on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:59 p.m and end on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 6 a.m and will only affect the headquarters of Crédit Lyonnais.   

Some months ago, ENEO launched a vast operation aimed at consolidating its network by replacing fragile wooden poles with more resistant concrete poles. It also started reinforcing some lines to meet the population’s rising demand.

