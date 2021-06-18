logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 June 2021 -
Energy

VOG raises over XAF4 bln for the development of the Matanda block

VOG raises over XAF4 bln for the development of the Matanda block
  • Comments   -   Friday, 18 June 2021 14:54

(Business in Cameroon) - British oil firm Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG), the parent company of Gaz du Cameroun (GDC), announces that it recently raised $7.5 million (over XAF4 billion) thanks to a facility agreement with Meridian Capital. The funds will finance drilling operations on the Matanda license, adjoining the Logbaba gas fields GDC is currently exploiting in the Littoral region, in Cameroon.

"We are delighted and appreciative that our major shareholder is backing our efforts to resolve legacy issues and increase our working capital. The use of such funds includes helping us progress our very prospective Matanda license,” commented Roy Kelly, CEO of VOG.

VOG and its subsidiary announced exploration works on this license in 2020. In July 2020, the gas potential of the 1,235 km2 Matanda block was upgraded to 1,196 billion metric cubes.

In November 2020, it obtained a 1-year extension of its license on this block. This license is 75% owned by GDC and 25% by Afex Global Limited. According to the production-sharing contract, National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) will receive a 25% stake in the project once a production license is issued.

BRM

back to top

National Social Insurance Fund CNPS has XAF325 bln of cash, according to CEO Mekulu Mvondo

national-social-insurance-fund-cnps-has-xaf325-bln-of-cash-according-to-ceo-mekulu-mvondo
As of December 31, 2020, the National Social Insurance Fund CNPS had XAF325 billion of cash in its treasury. This was revealed by Alain Olivier Noël...

VOG raises over XAF4 bln for the development of the Matanda block

vog-raises-over-xaf4-bln-for-the-development-of-the-matanda-block
British oil firm Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG), the parent company of Gaz du Cameroun (GDC), announces that it recently raised $7.5 million...

Cameroon: The low number of new civil servants to be recruited this year is due to the socio-economic environment, MINFOPRA LE says

cameroon-the-low-number-of-new-civil-servants-to-be-recruited-this-year-is-due-to-the-socio-economic-environment-minfopra-le-says
On June 11, 2021, Minister of Public Services (MINFOPRA) Joseph Lé (photo), signed 28 decisions launching the recruitment of new staff into the civil...

Cameroon: Telecom regulator ART announces new regulatory model to become highly efficient by 2025

cameroon-telecom-regulator-art-announces-new-regulatory-model-to-become-highly-efficient-by-2025
In Cameroon, the Telecommunications Regulatory Board (ART) informs that it is currently elaborating a new regulatory model to become a robust, innovative,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon suspends a mining license in the East after the May 30, 2021, deadly incident in Kambélé

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

cameroon-defence-forces-go-all-out-in-the-fight-against-illegal-miners-in-the-benoue-national-park

Cameroon: Defence forces go all out in the fight against illegal miners in the Benoue National Park

sun-wei-deputy-gm-in-cemac-zone-huawei-the-audience-with-his-excellency-the-prime-minister-has-been-warm-and-fruitful

Sun Wei - Deputy GM in CEMAC Zone HUAWEI : “The audience with His Excellency the Prime Minister has been warm and fruitful”

securities-dematerialization-sinking-fund-caa-to-proceed-to-the-repressive-phase-in-h2-2021

Securities dematerialization: Sinking Fund CAA to proceed to the repressive phase in H2-2021

cameroon-lost-close-to-xaf15-bln-to-overcharges-in-covid-19-test-kits-purchase-the-supreme-state-audit-claim

Cameroon lost close to XAF15 bln to overcharges in Covid-19 test kits purchase, the supreme state audit claim

covidgate-has-minresi-madeleine-tchuinte-misled-the-government

Covidgate: Has MINRESI Madeleine Tchuinté misled the government?

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon lost close to XAF15 bln to overcharges in Covid-19 test kits purchase, the supreme state audit claim

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

next
prev