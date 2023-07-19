logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 July 2023 -
Energy

Industrial gas: Cameroon suspends GDC’s 20% price-hiking plan

Industrial gas: Cameroon suspends GDC’s 20% price-hiking plan
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 18 July 2023 17:41

(Business in Cameroon) - The 20% increase in industrial gas prices decided by Gaz du Cameroun (GDC) has been suspended. The suspension was announced by Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Atangana (photo) after a consultation meeting held in Yaoundé last July 13. 

The price increase was announced by GDC on May 15, 2023, with the decision to become effective on June 1st. GDC explained it was due to an increase in its production costs, which shot up because of international factors. The decision sparked a dispute between the gas supplier, and its customers, who vehemently opposed it. The government also requested GDC should suspend it pending approval as stated in decree no. 2023/232 of May 4, 2023, which outlines the guidelines for the application of the petroleum code law no. 2019/008 of April 25, 2019.

However, GDC did not budge the least. In a letter to the president of the Association of Industrial Gas Consumers on June 6, 2023, its Managing Director, Éric Friend, indicated the 20% price increase would be maintained.

Investment agreement

According to authorized sources, during the July 13, 2023 consultation meeting, Gaz du Cameroun indicated that it was not bound by the 2019 petroleum law and its implementing decree but by the investment agreement it signed with the Cameroonian government in 2009. 

In short, it was rejecting being subjected to the obligation of getting its pricing decisions approved by the government. To counter that argument,  Minister Atangana pointed at a provision of the said investment agreement that formally requires GDC to negotiate any price increase with the government, notably through the national oil corporation SNH and the Ministry of Mines. 

Based on this provision, Minister Mbarga Atangana suspended GDC's decision to raise prices for industrial users starting from June 1, 2023. The minister invited the company to comply with the regulations in force in the country, either by adhering to the provisions of the 2019 petroleum code, which require prior price approval by the Ministry of Trade before any increase, or by respecting the investment agreement signed with the State in 2009, which recommends prior negotiation between the State and the gas producer before any price adjustment. This decision should be reflected in the invoices for June 2023, which GDC has yet to send to its thirty or so clients in the Douala-Bassa industrial zone, as of July 18, 2023.

Rising production costs 

The backlash against the increase in gas prices for industrial users stems from the fact that it would further inflate production costs for companies. This comes after the 2023 finance law extended the special tax on petroleum products to natural gas. Consequently, consumers of this product now have to pay a tax of 70 CFA francs per cubic meter of gas consumed.

This measure coincided with the Electricity Sector Regulation Agency (Arsel) also increasing electricity rates by nearly 30% for "large accounts" customers, which includes energy-intensive industrial enterprises. Additionally, since February 1, 2023, the prices of gasoline, diesel, and super used by industrial users have also increased, with price hikes of 15.8%, 25.2%, and 36.5%, respectively.

Brice R. Mbodiam       

back to top

Nachtigal dam: Minister Essomba announces final commissioning for September 2024

nachtigal-dam-minister-essomba-announces-final-commissioning-for-september-2024
Earlier today, July 18, the reservoir of the 420MW Nachtigal dam was impounded. During a press briefing on the sidelines of the event, Minister of Water...

Industrial gas: Cameroon suspends GDC’s 20% price-hiking plan

industrial-gas-cameroon-suspends-gdc-s-20-price-hiking-plan
The 20% increase in industrial gas prices decided by Gaz du Cameroun (GDC) has been suspended. The suspension was announced by Minister of Commerce Luc...

Express Union gets CFAF2bln loan to boost operations in Chad

express-union-gets-cfaf2bln-loan-to-boost-operations-in-chad
Express Union, the microfinance group owned by Cameroonian business mogul Albert Kouinche, recently secured a $3 million (about CFAF2 billion) loan...

Alios Finance Cameroun launches CEMAC’s second multiple-rate bond issue

alios-finance-cameroun-launches-cemac-s-second-multiple-rate-bond-issue
From July 17 to August 16, subscription is open for the multiple-rate bonds issued by leasing company Alios Finance Cameroun. The operation, launched at...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »