Yaoundé - 20 January 2023 -
Energy

Eneo plans CFA6bn investment budget for 2023

  Friday, 20 January 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s power company Eneo announced a plan to invest CFA65 billion throughout the current year.

According to MD Patrick Eeckelers, the plan will focus on improving the quality of service in agencies and other points of contact, expanding the customer base and improving the billing and collection systems. "We will also continue with the digitalization process, which is crucial to our new vision,” the MD said. Another point of the 2023 investment agenda is the improvement of the management of projects, from launch to completion.

Last year, the company said it has achieved 67% of its investment budget and effectively launched 64% of the planned projects. In terms of achievements, Eneo said it has successfully converted more than 86,201 illegal customers into real customers at the end of September 2022, including 81,381 with prepaid meters and 4,820 with postpaid meters. This corresponds to an achievement rate of 86%. The company said it has also normalized 65,577 faulty installations, with 50,003 prepaid meters, 9,368 post-paid meters, and 6,406 smart meters: an achievement rate of 88%.

As part of the anti-fraud initiative, more than 87,429 installations were checked for 43 GWh of regularization bills collected at 22%. Also, Eneo said it has optimized the management of fuels, in particular thanks to the improved hydrology in the North region, and better control of the distribution system.

