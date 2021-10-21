EDF Pulse Africa 2021: Energy Clever to represent Cameroon at the grand final in Paris

(Business in Cameroon) - Energy Clever, the startup founded by Cameroonian electrical engineer Naomi Dinamona (photo) will represent Cameroon at the grand final of the EDF Pulse Africa 2021 innovation competition, which will take place on December 2, 2021, in Paris. Thanks to its energy efficiency solution, this start-up was selected on October 19, 2021, in Douala, out of eight contestants during the national final.

"This solution aims to reduce users’ energy consumption and consequently their expenses or create a sustainable and responsible energy use,” said Naomi Dinamona while presenting her solution to teleasu. tv, a local web Tv.

The tech solution created by Naomi Dinamona helps users manage their electricity consumption right from their smartphones and various types of mobile terminals. Using the said solution, they can remotely turn off a switch, an air conditioner, or any other electrical devices they forgot to switch off.

With its selection for the grand final, Energy Clever thus has the opportunity to be among the three winners of this international competition organized by Electricité de France (EDF). In addition to rewards ranging from €5,000 to 15,000, the three grand finalists will join the "EDF Pulse Africa Factory," “a 12-month start-up acceleration program bringing together committed partners (public and private investors, mentors, experts, etc.) with the aim of coaching and supporting the growth of African start-ups.”

Initiated in 2017, the EDF Pulse Africa challenge aims to support the entrepreneurial dynamic in Africa with two main objectives. The first is to identify potential partners by bringing out technological innovations on the continent. The second objective is to support innovation by involving local entrepreneurs in the development of innovative offers that meet Africa's current energy challenges.

Since 2017, three Cameroonians have won prizes in this innovation competition. In 2017, Yann Nkegne, promoter of the startup EduAir won the third grand prize while in 2018, Fabien Kouatcha won the Coup de Coeur prize with his startup Save Our Agriculture, specialized in aquaponics (a production system that couples fish farming and plant cultivation).

In 2019, engineer Triomphant Tchulang won the "Coup de Coeur" prize thanks to his start-up Clean Energy Services. Through his startup, the engineer sells Off-Grid electricity generation solutions designed to power freezers and refrigerators with solar energy on remote sites.

BRM