eneo-fulfills-its-promise-to-install-20-000-prepaid-meters-this-year

(Business in Cameroon) - Electricity company Eneo Cameroon informs that, as announced earlier this year, it has installed 20,000 prepaid meters in Cameroonian households to date. It is thus guaranteeing subscribers’ serenity and security amid this Covid-19 epidemic, it adds.

"During the Covid-19 crisis, they [subscribers] can, more than ever, use electricity without physical interaction with an Eneo agent. There’s no need for a bill, so Eneo agents don’t have to go from home to home to read the meters. Users can even purchase energy with their phones via Orange Money or MoMo [Mobile Money] without having to travel, and without paying fees in cash,” Eneo explains.

So, Eneo has multiplied by 40 the number of prepaid meters it installed this year compared with the level in 2017. That year, the utility company indicated it had installed 500 prepaid meters in Douala and Yaoundé. These meters are linked to the Metering Management System (MMS), a remote meter index acquisition system, acquired in 2009.

S.A.