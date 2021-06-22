nhpc-to-build-non-billable-4-5mw-hydropower-plant-exclusively-for-surrounding-communities-in-the-framework-of-the-nachtigal-hydropower-project

(Business in Cameroon) - An additional 4.5MW hydropower plant will be built in the framework of the Nachtigal Hydropower project. The information was disclosed to some journalists, on June 17, 2021, by Justin Ntsama, construction manager for the Nachtigal Hydro Power Company (NHPC), the company in charge of the construction works.

According to the construction manager, the 4.5MW additional generating power will not be billed like the initial 420MW capacity project. Also, the additional energy generated will be used to provide electricty to the population surrounding the Nachtigal project.

This will improve electricity access for the about 1500 people that live near the project (according to environmental and social study data)

BRM