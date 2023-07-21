logoBC
Yaoundé: Eneo announces 48-hour power outage with works planned on transmission network

(Business in Cameroon) - In Yaoundé, several neighborhoods will be without electricity from Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11:30 pm, to Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 11:55 pm. According to a press release issued on July 20, 2023, by electric utility Eneo, this suspension of energy distribution is the result of work to be performed on the transmission network by Sonatrel, the state-owned electricity transmission company.  

"Sonatrel has informed Eneo that major works will be carried out on its structures at the Kondengui substation (...) This work will result in a continuous interruption of service for 48 hours in certain areas of downtown Yaoundé, Yaoundé IV, and Yaoundé V. Electricity distribution service will resume as soon as Sonatrel's work is completed," Eneo says in its press release. 

The truth is that this work has simply aggravated the disruptions already observed in the distribution of electricity for several days in the city of Yaoundé, where households and businesses are regularly deprived of electricity for several hours every day. According to Eneo, Yaoundé is not the only city experiencing those disruptions, the six regions covered by the Southern Interconnected Network (RIS) are also affected.  

"The balance between supply and demand is currently fragile. This is causing some disruptions that are limiting energy distribution in certain towns and localities on the Southern Interconnected Network. This situation requires supply rotations ranging from 4h to 8h, depending on real-time operating constraints, in order to preserve the entire system," the electric utility admitted in a release sent to clients on July 18, 2023. 

