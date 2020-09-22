cameroon-becomes-one-of-turkey-s-four-african-gas-suppliers

(Business in Cameroon) - Thanks to Hilli Episeyo (the floating natural gas liquefaction plant commissioned off the coast of Kribi in 2018), Cameroon has become one of the four African countries supplying gas to Turkey. This was revealed by the Oxford Institute of Energies Studies (OIES) report on gas consumption in Turkey.

This report confirms information published by Cameroon’s National Hydrocarbons Company (SNH), which estimates the volume of liquefied natural gas exported by Cameroon at the end of May 2020, at 6,262,113 million BTU (or 157,924.36 tons).

Indeed, according to the public company, during the period under review, the LNG Cameroon sold to the Singaporean subsidiary of Russian group Gazprom was delivered to India, South Korea, Kuwait, and Turkey.

BRM