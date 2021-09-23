cameroon-to-install-two-mini-hydropower-plants-in-the-west-and-the-litoral

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 20, 2021, in Yaoundé, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) presented the preliminary design studies for a project aimed at installing two mini-hydropower plants in the Litoral and the West.

Once the studies are submitted to the government, the plants will be built in Manjo (4.6 MW) and Bafang (3.4 MW) to boost the contribution of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix.

"UNIDO believes that the construction of run-of-river mini-hydro plants in rural areas can be beneficial to rural economies and the country as a whole," the UN agency said.

BRM