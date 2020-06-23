Cameroon: Thermal energy production fell by 32.6% YoY in Q1-2020 (ENEO)

(Business in Cameroon) - In its quarterly information note, the Cameroonian electricity company Eneo announced a 32.6% drop in the production of thermal power stations in the country. According to the company, this drop, in thermal energy production during the first quarter (compared with production during the same period in 2019), was due to rationing carried out "at some power stations because of a fuel shortage caused by enormous cash constraints."

According to Eneo's data, these rationings were greater at the Maroua and Bertoua plants, (established by the British company Aggreko). Officially, their production capacities decreased by almost 60% during the period under review.

This drop, in thermal energy production, which led to numerous load shedding operations in the country, was partially offset by increased hydropower production (almost 3% between January and March 2020, we learn). This enabled the Songloulou and Edéa plants to provide 65% of Cameroon's energy supply over the period, compared with 19% for the Kribi and Dibamba gas-fired plants controlled by Globeleq.

BRM