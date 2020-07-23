logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 July 2020 -
Energy

Eneo seeks a technical partner to improve its distribution network

Eneo seeks a technical partner to improve its distribution network
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 23 July 2020 17:01

(Business in Cameroon) - Eneo Cameroon, the concessionaire of energy distribution in Cameroon, currently seeks a technical support firm specializing in low and medium voltage networks.

The selected firm will carry out the technical studies of various projects, update the distribution system layout, normalize the costs of works on those distribution networks, study problems encountered by the various poles used in the networks.  

Eneo explains that with the extension of the concession agreement binding it to the Cameroonian government to 2031, the volume of its investments will rise significantly. Therefore, the technical support firm will help it meet the growing demand for its service. Interested applicants are to submit their bids on October 15, 2020.

The concessionaire serves about 1.3 million clients in Cameroon. Some years ago, it launched a program aimed at replacing 90,000 wooden poles. However, it experienced a shortage because of the security crisis in the Norwest (where it sources 90% of its wooden poles) that disrupted its supply network.  

Due to the poor condition of its poles, five people died and 15 were injured between the first quarter of 2019 and 2020.

S.A.

back to top

Eneo seeks a technical partner to improve its distribution network

eneo-seeks-a-technical-partner-to-improve-its-distribution-network
Eneo Cameroon, the concessionaire of energy distribution in Cameroon, currently seeks a technical support firm specializing in low and medium voltage...

Cameroon seeks investors for its high aquaculture potential areas

cameroon-seeks-investors-for-its-high-aquaculture-potential-areas
The Minister of Livestock Dr. Taïga recently issued a Request for Expression Of Interest (EOI) to prequalify national and foreign operators who want to...

MTN Cameroon to soon offer mobile savings and loans services

mtn-cameroon-to-soon-offer-mobile-savings-and-loans-services
MTN Cameroon is currently finalizing MoMoKash, its platform aimed at providing savings and microcredit services via mobile phones. This was confirmed by a...

CEMAC: BEAC plans to buyback XAF600 bln of members’ debt

cemac-beac-plans-to-buyback-xaf600-bln-of-members-debt
During its July 22 videoconference presided by Abbas Mahamat Tolli, the BEAC’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) authorized a punctual targeted bond buyback...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon imported a “record, hitherto unheard of” 803,505 tons of rice in 2019

Cameroon: the 2nd phase of the E-procurement project is yet to be launched, due to misunderstanding of local procedures

Orange Cameroon enables international mobile money transfers to and from Gabon and Equatorial Guinea for its clients

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

MTN Cameroon’s “Mobile Money Corp,” increases its share capital 16-fold

douala-grand-mall-calls-in-london-based-bentley-security-to-develop-its-security-plan

“Douala Grand Mall” calls in London-based Bentley Security to develop its security plan

covid-19-is-an-opportunity-to-review-trade-strategy-minister-magloire-mbarga-atangana-says

Covid-19 is an opportunity to review trade strategy, Minister Magloire Mbarga Atangana says

du-yin-general-manager-of-huawei-cameroon-to-help-cameroon-to-train-as-many-ict-talents-as-possible

Du Yin, General Manager of Huawei Cameroon : “To help Cameroon to train as many ICT talents as possible”

cameroon-the-number-of-coffee-processing-plants-in-operation-rose-to-104-by-end-march-2020-the-nccb-informs

Cameroon: The number of coffee processing plants in operation rose to 104 by end March 2020, the NCCB informs

elimination-of-illicit-tobacco-trades-local-operators-fear-dirty-tricks-by-multinationals

Elimination of illicit tobacco trades: Local operators fear dirty tricks by multinationals

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Cameroon : Towards a war between the ports of Douala-Bonabéri and that of Kribi?

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

next
prev