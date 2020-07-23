eneo-seeks-a-technical-partner-to-improve-its-distribution-network

(Business in Cameroon) - Eneo Cameroon, the concessionaire of energy distribution in Cameroon, currently seeks a technical support firm specializing in low and medium voltage networks.

The selected firm will carry out the technical studies of various projects, update the distribution system layout, normalize the costs of works on those distribution networks, study problems encountered by the various poles used in the networks.

Eneo explains that with the extension of the concession agreement binding it to the Cameroonian government to 2031, the volume of its investments will rise significantly. Therefore, the technical support firm will help it meet the growing demand for its service. Interested applicants are to submit their bids on October 15, 2020.

The concessionaire serves about 1.3 million clients in Cameroon. Some years ago, it launched a program aimed at replacing 90,000 wooden poles. However, it experienced a shortage because of the security crisis in the Norwest (where it sources 90% of its wooden poles) that disrupted its supply network.

Due to the poor condition of its poles, five people died and 15 were injured between the first quarter of 2019 and 2020.

S.A.