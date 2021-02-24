logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 February 2021 -
Energy

Cameroon: the Mbakaou mini hydropower plant will be delivered in June 2021, IED Invest says

Cameroon: the Mbakaou mini hydropower plant will be delivered in June 2021, IED Invest says
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:00

(Business in Cameroon) - In an official document published on February 22, 2021, independent energy electricity producer IED Invest Cameroon informs that in June 2021, it will deliver the Mbakaou mini-hydro power plant (being built in Adamaoua) that was initially planned to be delivered in 2020.  

According to IED Invest, the 1.4 MW (extensive to 2.8MW) power plant will supply eight villages in the northern part thanks to a 40km medium and low voltage network.

It is the result of a XAF4.5 billion infrastructure and will help 1900 residents get connected to the national electricity grid within one year after its commissioning, the Rural Electrification Agency (AER) indicates. The plant will also help ENEO with substantial fuel costs because, with the construction of the mini-hydropower plant, it will stop using thermal power to supply some of the northern villages.

According to Moussa Ousmanou, director-general of the AER, with the construction of that mini plant, ENEO will only use thermal power to supply the said regions during peak hours.

"Without taking into account the increase in fuel prices or tariff indexation that will inevitably occur during the 20 years when the mini-hydropower will be operational, annual profits will be XAF275 million in the first year of operation (for sales of 3.4 GWh per year) and will rise to XAF430 million yearly by the end of the operational years. The cumulated profit will be XAF7.8 billion over the 20 years of operation," he said.  

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: the Mbakaou mini hydropower plant will be delivered in June 2021, IED Invest says

cameroon-the-mbakaou-mini-hydropower-plant-will-be-delivered-in-june-2021-ied-invest-says
In an official document published on February 22, 2021, independent energy electricity producer IED Invest Cameroon informs that in June...

Cameroon: Civil servants can now request tax registration certificates through the e-bulletin platform (MINFI)

cameroon-civil-servants-can-now-request-tax-registration-certificates-through-the-e-bulletin-platform-minfi
Cameroonian civil servants can now request tax registration certificates through e-bulletin, the official platform where payslips are obtained. This was...

Cameroon moves for eligibility to the World Bank’s Prevention and Resilience Allocation mechanism

cameroon-moves-for-eligibility-to-the-world-bank-s-prevention-and-resilience-allocation-mechanism
On February 23, 2021, in Yaoundé, the Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey launched the consultations initiated to develop the inclusive strategy...

Cameroon: In 2020, the government recovered XAF12.2 bln of salaries wired into deceased civil servants’ accounts

cameroon-in-2020-the-government-recovered-xaf12-2-bln-of-salaries-wired-into-deceased-civil-servants-accounts
In 2020, Cameroon recovered XAF12.2 billion of salaries paid into deceased civil servants’ accounts from the banks and microfinance institutions that were...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

Cameroon to sign a XAF88.8 bln credit agreement for the finalization of the East entrance to Douala reconstruction project

Cameroon: Italian company Seas signs commercial contract for the construction of 70-km Olounou-Oveng road linking to Gabon

Cameroon: The IMF organizes a technical assistance mission to improve financial governance and supervision in public corporations

Cameroon: African Guarantee Fund signs XAF5 bln credit line guarantee to boost Afriland First Bank’s credit to local SMEs

cameroon-about-2-000-companies-were-created-over-2015-2020-thanks-to-youth-aep

Cameroon: About 2,000 companies were created over 2015-2020 thanks to Youth AEP

cameroon-inaugurates-tractafric-s-first-civil-engineering-machinery-assembly-plant-in-central-africa

Cameroon Inaugurates Tractafric's First Civil Engineering Machinery Assembly Plant in Central Africa

cameroon-estimated-at-140-170-tons-in-2020-local-rice-production-covered-only-24-of-demand-minader-reveals

Cameroon: Estimated at 140,170 tons in 2020, local rice production covered only 24% of demand, MINADER reveals

ntui-mankim-road-sinohydro-s-selection-also-questioned-by-minmap-ibrahim-talba-malla

Ntui-Mankim road: Sinohydro’s selection also questioned by MINMAP Ibrahim Talba Malla

cameroon-to-start-implementing-actions-to-reduce-its-road-costs-per-kilometer

Cameroon to start implementing actions to reduce its road costs per kilometer

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon collected XAF33.4 bln of oil transit fees on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline in Jan-Nov 2020, up 2% (SNH)

next
prev