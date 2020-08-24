logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 August 2020 -
Energy

Cameroon produced 225,918.84 m3 of LNG at end-June 2020 (SNH)

  • Comments   -   Monday, 24 August 2020 12:00

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon produced 225,918.84 m3 (0.102 tons) of liquefied natural gas in June 2020, according to the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH).

Also, between January 1 and May 31, 2020, the country shipped seven liquefied natural gas loads. Over that period, 6,262,113 million BTUs of gas was sold on behalf of Cameroon, to the Singaporean subsidiary of Russian group Gazprom and delivered to India, South Korea, Kumai, and Turkey.

Also, 4,467,595 million cubic feet of gas were delivered to Kribi thermal power plant between January 1, and May 31, 2020. To companies operating in Douala, 738.2 million cubic feet of gas were delivered during the period while 10,459,440 tons of domestic gas were supplied in the national market.

The liquefied gas was produced by a floating LNG plant (HiIli Episeyo) on the Sanaga-Sud field, offshore Kribi in South Cameroon. Gas compression equipment from the Netherlands was delivered to this plant in June 2020. Once installed, the equipment will help unload the barge thanks to which the platform was transported into Cameroon. With its commissioning, Golar and its partners will meet the various gas supply contracts signed for the HiIli Episeyo.

S.A.

