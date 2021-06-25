clarke-energy-and-innio-jenbacher-powering-new-pasta-factory-in-cameroon

(CLARKE ENERGY) - Clarke Energy and INNIO Jenbacher are delighted to announce the successful commissioning of a high-efficiency INNIO Jenbacher gas engine to power a new Pasta factory in Cameroon. The natural gas-fuelled J320 engine installed is now delivering a resilient on- site power supply to the manufacturing facility, based in Douala.

The combined heat and power (CHP) project will be executed in two phases. The recently completed first phase was installation and commissioning of the containerised module, producing a nominal electrical power output of 1067kW. The second phase will be to install an exhaust gas heat exchanger to recover the waste heat from hot exhaust gases to generate superheated water at 130°C, which will then be injected into the customer’s process steamer for purification.

This project is an important milestone and a significant progress for Clarke Energy after successful acquisitions and installations of similar projects in Cameroon, with two other installations planned for Q3 2021. It is worthy to note these acquisitions have allowed Clarke Energy to further grow its market share with100% success rate over the last three years.

The quality of service provided by Clarke Energy’s field service team, who promptly intervene for any maintenance requirements, has significantly reduced the factory’s downtime. Highest engine running hours generate substantial cost saving benefits to our customers in Douala, Cameroon thereby scaling down the overall company’s operational costs.

Sahbi Amara, Africa Director, Clarke Energy, commented:

“We are delighted to work together with our customers to unlock the gas to power potentials in the energy hungry industrial hub of Douala. This newly commissioned engine aligns with Clarke Energy’s goal to remain a global leader in providing end to end energy solutions from feasibility studies to implementation backed by a strong after sales local support staff”.

Theodore Muluh, Sales Manager Africa, Clarke Energy commented:

“This deal is mutually beneficial, and we are happy to have reach this milestone in Cameroon as we crave to expand our business in the Central Africa sub region. Our Presence in Cameroon where we see considerable industrial growth with limited energy infrastructure is a great opportunity for us to contribute in the development of small scale combine heat and power projects which will leverage the utility grid, thereby reducing load shedding.”

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a KOHLER Group company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation and maintenance of installations equipped with Jenbacher gas engines. Clarke Energy is INNIO Jenbacher's authorized distributor in 27 countries, employs 1,200 employees across these territories and has over 7GW of INNIO Jenbacher gas engines installed worldwide. For more information, visit Clarke Energy website here www.clarke-energy.com

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas, natural gas, and hydrogen-based solutions and services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha gas engines, INNIO helps to provide communities, industry and the public access to sustainable, reliable and economical power ranging from 200 kW to 10 MW. We also provide life-cycle support and digital solutions to the more than 53,000 delivered gas engines globally, through our service network in more than 100 countries. We deliver innovative technology driven by decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization to help lead the way to a greener future. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com