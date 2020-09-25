logoBC
Cameroon: Andritz Hydro offers to supply equipment for Nachtigal and Lom Pangar projects

  • Comments   -   Friday, 25 September 2020 16:03

(Business in Cameroon) - The German company Andritz Hydro is offering to supply equipment for the Nachtigal (420 MW) and Lom Pangar projects, Cameroon’s Ministry of Economy recently announced.

The Ministry added that negotiations were ongoing with the firm that manufactures turbines, generators, and various equipment used at power plants. It further disclosed that the Ministry of Energy has been invited to intervene in the negotiations.

The two projects eyed by the firm are at a somewhat advanced stage. Indeed, in July 2020, Nachtigal Hydro-Power Company (NHPC) in charge of the construction of the Nachtigal dam received a water crane, which marks the final stage of the construction works at the hydropower project.

The Lom Pangar power plant’s toe of dam (30 MW), at the end of 2019, was 13% completed. However, the dam reservoir (6 billion m3  of water) was completed since 2017 and is already regulating water flow at the Sanaga river, thus increasing the production by 120 MW  during low-water periods.

S.A.

