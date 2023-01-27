Hydrocarbons: Industry actors roll up sleeves to build the Central African Pipeline System

(Business in Cameroon) - The Central African Pipeline System (CAPS) Project is gradually taking shape. The African Energy Chamber organized this month a round table during which the industry players discussed the evolution of the project.

“Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea are currently working on the first phase, which includes connection through Chad. 2022 was the year that we needed to inform everyone and ensure that it is not a dream, but something that will be executed. The African Petroleum Producers’ Organization is already working with a consultancy for the entire study of the project and our next meeting will be in Chad in November (2023) to get more countries involved,” Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, said according to comments reported by energycapitalpower. He was providing an exclusive update on the project timeline.

The official said he will soon travel to Gabon where he will meet with his counterpart and President Ali Bongo Ondimba to discuss the key role their country has in the implementation of this common project, “considering its extensive experience in oil bunkering”. “We will be in discussions with Gabon firms, such as Panoro Energy, on how to cooperate with them and other service providers. Gabon is more than prepared, with the country already having all the infrastructure needed in place,” he indicated.

As a reminder, the MoU for the implementation of the CAPS project was signed last September by a coalition including Angola, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, DR Congo, E. Guinea and Gabon. The CAPS is a 6,500-km regional oil and gas pipeline. The whole project will include storage depots, liquefied natural gas terminals, refineries and gas-fired power plants. It was designed to meet regional demand for refined petroleum products. Full operation is scheduled for 2030.