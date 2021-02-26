belgium-seeks-facilities-for-the-importation-of-solar-power-plants-to-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 16, during an audience at the Cameroonian Ministry of Finance, Stéphane Dopagne, ambassador of the kingdom of Belgium, asked for facilities for the importation of solar power plants into Cameroon, credible sources reveal.

According to the sources, the plants will be imported by a consortium of Belgian and Cameroonian operators to supply electricity to areas that are far from the national grid. The consortium intends to mainly supply about 400 medical centers in rural areas thanks to the energy generated by the equipment imported at preferential tariffs (as requested by the ambassador).

Indeed, in Cameroon, due to the instability in energy distribution, many families experience tragedies because some hospitals (including some in major cities) do not have generators to continue operations when a blackout occurs. In rural areas not already connected to the national grid, the situation is worse.

So, apart from supplying electricity in rural areas, the above-mentioned project will help diversify Cameroon’s energy mix, which is still largely dominated by hydroelectricity (over 60% of the mix). According to official figures, despite the opportunities they offer, renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and biomass currently constitute only 1% of the mix.

BRM