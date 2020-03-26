ENEO: Optimized production and supply-demand plan reduces 2020 fuel spending by XAF8.6 bln

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the Electricity Sector Regulatory Agency (ARSEL) informs that in collaboration with electricity company Eneo, it has optimized the production plan and balanced the supply-demand for the 2020 fiscal year.

"Thanks to the said works, 204.9 GWh of energy was saved in the auxiliary thermal power stations. This corresponds to an overall reduction of about XAF8.6 billion FCFA in fuel spendings,” ARSEL indicates. These savings could somehow relieve the treasury of Eneo that has been experiencing cash flow problems for months now.

The regulator also reveals that from test optimizations, it appears that the total production for 2020 could rise from the 7,593.19 GWh initially announced by Eneo to 7627.4 GWh. This represents a 34.21 GWh rise in production for the current year.

Furthermore, Arsel points out, the investment plan submitted for approval should help Eneo secure energy supply. That way, it could reduce energy losses by 30.5% on average, improve the quality of its service and meet growing demand.

S.A.