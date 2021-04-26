logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 April 2021 -
Energy

National Veterinary Laboratory Lanavet gears up for its solar energy transition

  • Comments   -   Monday, 26 April 2021 16:01

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Veterinary Laboratory (Lanavet) in charge of the production of veterinary products will soon be equipped with a solar energy system, according to a call for expressions of interest issued for the recruitment of a consultant in the framework of that project.

According to the above-mentioned call for expressions of interest, the Lanavet solar power plant will be built in the framework of the Livestock Development Project (Prodel), financed to the tune of XAF50 billion by the World Bank. "Prodel intends to boost the capacity of the national veterinary laboratory, whose services are essential to the implementation of the Project and could affect the sustainability of any investment in the livestock sector," explains Dr. Abouame Sale, national coordinator of Prodel.

The project to build a solar power plant at the Lanavet headquarters in Garoua, in the northern part of Cameroon, comes at a time when this part of the country is experiencing a serious energy crisis due to hydrological problems. This crisis seriously affects businesses and households in the three northern regions, which are the sunniest in Cameroon (according to some experts), thus better suited for solar energy projects.

BRM

